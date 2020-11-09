Game time, TV Network announced for Week 12 Georgia football game against Mississippi State

The two Bulldogs in the SEC will meet up in Sanford Stadium on Nov. 21 as No. 12 Georgia hosts Mississippi State. The contest now has a game time and television network, as it was announced the SEC Network will broadcast the game and it will start at 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State has not gotten off to a strong start under first-year head coach Mike Leach, as the Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-4 on the season. Leach has publicly been critical of his fans and players to this point in the season. Before playing Georgia, Mississippi State hosts Auburn this coming Saturday.

This will be Mississippi State’s first trip to Athens since 2017, where Georgia beat Mississippi State 31-3.

Georgia meanwhile is coming a 44-28 loss to Florida this past weekend. Georgia is now 4-2 on the season and would need a lot to go right to win the SEC East this season.

“I’m not making it about injuries, I’m not making it about anything,” Smart said. “I’m making it about they beat us. We’ve got to get better and that starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job and we’re going to do a better job but I’m not frustrated with the plight we’re in. We made our bed.”

Georgia will get a chance to bounce back this week but they must visit and beat a Missouri team that is rested and coming off of an off week. The Bulldogs beat Missouri 27-0 last season and won 43-29 in 2018 when they last played at Missouri.

The Missouri game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday and ESPN will air the game.

Georgia-Mississippi State Game Time, TV Network for Week 12 game

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: SEC Network

Date: Nov. 21

Location: Athens, Ga.,

