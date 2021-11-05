Georgia football-Missouri: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 6, 2021)
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 6 in a week 10 game. Below you can find information on the game time, tv channel, odds and how to watch the game online.
Georgia is coming off a 34-7 win over Florida, while the Tigers beat Vanderbilt 37-28 last week. Kirby Smart has never lost to Missouri since becoming Georgia’s head coach.
Georgia football-Missouri: Game time
The Georgia football-Missouri game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.
Georgia football-Missouri: TV Channel
The Georgia football-Missouri game will be broadcast on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will call the game.
Georgia football-Missouri: How to watch online
The Georgia-ESPN game will be streamed via the Watch ESPN app, following this link. You will need an ESPN subscription in order to watch the game.
Georgia football-Missouri: Odds
Georgia is a 39-point favorite against Missouri. This is the largest point spread of the season for Georgia. The over/under is 59. The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread this season.
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri
On Missouri’s quarterback situation:
“I think there’s a lot more difference in the Tyler Macon kid, the kid that played a little more, you know an athlete, got a really strong arm, but a good athlete. I mean, would be similar to the Anthony Richardson type in terms of athleticism. They can do some different things. He’s got some really tough run games when he plays with a guy like that because he’s got some tough plays to defend. And they’ve also got Brady Cook who played a little bit against us last year and has played some this year who’s more like Bazelak (Connor). So, we’re up in the air as far as we don’t know whether we’re preparing for Tyler Macon, whether we’re preparing for Cook or whether Bazelak will be able to play soon. So, we don’t really know. It’s probably tougher prep than last week because they were more similar last week as quarterbacks. There’s a distinct difference when the Macon kid is in.”
On Georgia’s starting quarterbacks
“I think it’s important for both of them to continue to develop, make good decisions. I mean, part of playing quarterback is accuracy, decision making, mobility. Those things are the critical factors. Anybody can hand it off, we all know that, and anybody can make our run checks and decisions. But it’s the decisions when the ball’s in your hand and you’re having to make decisions where you’re going with it, where you’re throwing it, all those things that are the biggest deciding factors but I’m pleased where both of them are.”
On clinching the SEC East and reflecting on how the program has grown...
“A lot of hard work, a lot of support from our fanbase and our administration, and a lot of recruiting. The expectation is to win the East and play for an SEC Championship. I think it is the greatest conference in the country in terms of the competitive nature and the recruiting battles are really tough. I am really proud of our guys and the work that they have done. Obviously, that is not our goal…it’s not where we want to be, it’s not where we need to be, so we are focused on getting better for Missouri. How can we get better in the areas that we need to improve in? Because everyone knows humility is a week away and they have a good program. I think Eliah (Drinkwitz) is doing a good job, but the biggest thing is how we get better. I am certainly proud of what we have been able to do and accomplish.”
Georgia football injury report against Missouri
Jermaine Burton (probable, groin), Chris Smith (probable, shoulder), JT Daniels (probable, lat), Arian Smith (questionable, shin), Kenny McIntosh (probable, hamstring), Ameer Speed (questionable, ankle), Justin Robinson (questionable, hamstring), Jamaree Salyer (out, foot), George Pickens (out, ACL), Trezmen Marshall (out), Dominick Blaylock (out, hamstring), Kendall Milton (out, MCL), Tykee Smith (out, ACL), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
