Georgia football-Missouri: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 6, 2021)

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 6 in a week 10 game. Below you can find information on the game time, tv channel, odds and how to watch the game online. Georgia is coming off a 34-7 win over Florida, while the Tigers beat Vanderbilt 37-28 last week. Kirby Smart has never lost to Missouri since becoming Georgia’s head coach. Georgia football-Missouri: Game time

The Georgia football-Missouri game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Georgia football-Missouri: TV Channel The Georgia football-Missouri game will be broadcast on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will call the game. Georgia football-Missouri: How to watch online The Georgia-ESPN game will be streamed via the Watch ESPN app, following this link. You will need an ESPN subscription in order to watch the game. Georgia football-Missouri: Odds Georgia is a 39-point favorite against Missouri. This is the largest point spread of the season for Georgia. The over/under is 59. The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread this season. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri On Missouri’s quarterback situation: “I think there’s a lot more difference in the Tyler Macon kid, the kid that played a little more, you know an athlete, got a really strong arm, but a good athlete. I mean, would be similar to the Anthony Richardson type in terms of athleticism. They can do some different things. He’s got some really tough run games when he plays with a guy like that because he’s got some tough plays to defend. And they’ve also got Brady Cook who played a little bit against us last year and has played some this year who’s more like Bazelak (Connor). So, we’re up in the air as far as we don’t know whether we’re preparing for Tyler Macon, whether we’re preparing for Cook or whether Bazelak will be able to play soon. So, we don’t really know. It’s probably tougher prep than last week because they were more similar last week as quarterbacks. There’s a distinct difference when the Macon kid is in.”

UGA News