WATCH: DawgNation previews Signing Day and Missouri showdown in busy week for Georgia football

After an unexpected week off, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to get back on the field on Saturday. And it will be a ranked matchup against the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs have a chance to close out the season strong after dropping midseason games against Florida and Alabama.

Georgia and Kirby Smart are also dealing with the challenges of having to secure their signing class, as the early signing period begins next week.

“This is unique—we do feel like we have a good understanding of who all is going to sign,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You communicate and you do that. The problem is if you have a lot of mid-year enrollees, you have to have available spots. Well, that is controlled by a lot of things out of our control—juniors early-out declaring and seniors that have an opportunity to stay.”

The Bulldogs will have to first focus their attention on Missouri, as the Tigers have won five of their last six games. Missouri is led by first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri beat Arkansas 50-48 last week and came in at the No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

