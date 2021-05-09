The Best of DawgNation: Georgia football celebrates Mother’s Day, prepares for transfer portal activity

“There were reports he slid in the draft because of a knee issue on his medical report. But this slide was more like the one Kirby Smart broke out at the July recruiting event back in 2019.

Ojulari’s agent, John Thornton, said that tried-and-true surgeon Dr. James Andrews had cleared his knee during the predraft medical surveys.

The knee injury occurred back in 2017 when he was in high school.

“I was healthy 100 percent all season,” Ojulari said. “Every season I played. I just knew I was 100. I never missed [any] practices. No games. No nothing. I was always there. No weight room. Nothing. Never had an issue with anything. I was 100 percent healthy. I just didn’t know like where it came up.”

“It just came out of nowhere. I didn’t know if it was somebody trying to set you back probably. I don’t know what it is. I was blessed here to be drafted tonight. Just ready to get to work.”

