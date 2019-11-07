What the national media is saying about Georgia football heading into Missouri

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit — who played quarterback for Ohio State — was thrilled by the news and praised both programs for the decision.

On Thursday morning, Georgia and Ohio State announced the two schools agreed to a home-and-home series, set to be played in 2030 in Athens and 2031 in Columbus, Ohio.

Georgia debuted as the top-ranked one-loss team in the first batch of the College Football Playoff rankings and came in at No. 6. The Bulldogs still have some work to do to crack the top four, but some numbers aren’t so confident the Bulldogs will able to do it.

The Bulldogs have just a 14 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff per ESPN’s Stats & Info department. Georgia has a tough test against No. 11 Auburn on Nov. 16, a game with ESPN’s FPI only gives Georgia a 45 percent chance of winning that contest. The Bulldogs will very likely face the winner of Alabama-LSU in the SEC championship game.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich did wonder about Georgia’s possible validity as a two-loss SEC Champion and thus possible College Football Playoff contender.

“Would a two-loss Georgia get in ahead of a one-loss Pac-12 champ, undefeated Baylor, or one-loss Oklahoma, or a second Big Ten team? Many are quick to assume that the SEC champion would never get left out of the playoff — but this is how it could,” Dinich wrote. “Without beating Auburn, Georgia would be dependent on wins against Notre Dame, Florida and either LSU or Alabama to impress the committee. It might be enough for the CFP to see its first two-loss team in the top four. Might not.”

Before Georgia gets to Auburn, the Bulldogs welcome Missouri to Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET kick on ESPN.

