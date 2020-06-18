National media spells out what Georgia football must do to become elite national title contender

The Bulldogs have been holding voluntary workouts since June 8, and the team continues to work out and train in different groups. The Georgia football social media accounts posted a video this week of players discussing getting back to work and resuming a routine of sorts.

As of this moment, the college football season continues to look more and more like it will go on. The NCAA announced this week an updated plan as far as gearing up for the 2020 college football season.

Feldman praised Monken’s work and what he’ll be able to bring to the passing game, an area where Georgia really struggled in 2019.

“He’s a whiz with the passing game,” Feldman said. “He’s got some Air-Raid background with a little NFL influence. He’s very creative, very detail-oriented and great with receivers. His quarterbacks and wideouts know where the ball needs to go and Monken has a lot of savvy in terms of what passing concepts work best against certain looks.”

One of the wide receivers who figures to benefit the most from Monken is George Pickens. As a freshman, in a passing offense that really struggled, Pickens finished with 47 catches for 727 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Those numbers all led the team. Pickens also peaked at the end of the season, scoring a touchdown in his final four games.

Now as a sophomore, Pickens is expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the country. ESPN tabbed him as the most exciting player on Georgia’s team for this upcoming season, and credited him with being the type of player that, “defensive coordinators already fear.”

Monken in the past has had a ton of success at both the college and NFL level with the likes of Justin Blackmon, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. A big season from Pickens would also likely mean big things from either Newman or Daniels. And Pickens having a big year would likely open things up for some of the other receivers, such as Dominick Blaylock or Demetris Robertson.

While the Bulldogs do have some questions to sort out on the offensive side of the ball, the defense once again should be outstanding. Bud Elliott of 247Sports said on Thursday’s episode of DawgNation Daily Georgia might have the best defense in the country.