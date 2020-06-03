What the national media is saying about Georgia’s quarterback position

For months, there was a lot of hype surrounding Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman . He flashed some impressive traits and tools in his time at Wake Forest, and with some improved talent around him at Georgia, many in the national media expected big things to come from the quarterback.

“Newman dominated the ball at Wake Forest last season, averaging both 29.5 pass attempts and 12.2 non-sack rushes per game,” Connelly wrote. “He took more sacks than departed starter Jake Fromm and averaged fewer adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A*) as well: 7.5 for Fromm, 7.2 for Newman.”

While Newman did not get a chance to work in any practices with the new Georgia offense, he has taken part in some 7-on-7 drills with his new teammates. And Newman will likely be at the forefront of those players returning to campus, with Georgia allowing players to begin voluntary workouts come June 8.

Daniels’ game is more similar to that of Fromm, but with superior arm strength and slightly better athleticism. He also had a propensity to turn the ball over much more than Fromm ever did. Newman, on the other hand, is a much better athlete and also throws a better deep ball. But he too has some concerns, with durability being among them. It will be very interesting to see which quarterback Georgia goes with it and what the decision says about the direction of the offense under Todd Monken.

As for a direct comparison between the two, ESPN’s David Hale put the quarterbacks into tiers. He put Newman in tier 3, with the likes of Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond and KJ Costello. Quarterbacks who have all flashed tools of being elite playmakers, but have not done with the same consistency that Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have.

Daniels was in a lower-tier, largely due to concerns about his eligibility. Because of that, Hale put him in the wild-card tier, though adding that he is ,as talented as any QB outside of the big two (Lawrence and Fields).”

