Georgia football program leads nation 14 players receiving NFL combine invitations

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is applying a "hunting" mentality for the road trip to Tennessee. Here, defensive back Ameer Speed (9), Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73), Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) lead the team out for their game with Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
ATHENS —Georgia football finished No. 1 in the College Football Playoffs and the Bulldogs are starting atop the field for most number of players headed to the NFL combine, and presumably later in the spring, the NFL draft.

A modern-era, program-record 14 Georgia players received their invites to the NFL draft, which will be held March 1-6 in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs are certainly familiar with the self-styled “Crossroads of America,” having faced Alabama in the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 10.

The Georgia defense had its way that day, holding Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to just one touchdown and producing a touchdown of its own with a Pick 6 that sealed the 33-18 victory.

The Crimson Tide tied Oklahoma for most combine invites this year (11), while SEC schools LSU and Texas A&M had nine players invited each.

Georgia could have easily had all 15 of its players with draftable grades invited to the NFL combine, if not for team captain and departing senior tight end John FitzPatrick undergoing foot surgery after the season.

FitzPatrick unselfishly played through the injury last season, even while knowing it could affect his postseason NFL draft evaluation process.

FitzPatrick isn’t expected to be 100 percent by Georgia’s Pro Day, tentatively set for March 16, but the plan is that he’ll be ready to take part in NFL rookie minicamps in May, with whatever franchise he ends up with.

The Bulldogs’ tight ends enjoyed a banner season, with most of the attention going to All-American and Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers.

But FitzPatrick played a pivotal role, as well, emerging as one of the top blocking tight ends in the nation.

For all the attention projected first-round Michigan defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo got, neither did much against Georgia and FitzPatrick’s blocking played a role in that.

The Wolverines, it’s worth noting, have eight players invited to the NFL combine while Cincinnati, the other of the four CFP Playoff teams, also have eight players invited.

In addition to the players who finished their collegiate careers at Georgia, two others who started their careers at UGA earned invitations, DE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State) and OL Cade Mays (Tennessee).

Georgia could set an NFL record this year for most players from one school drafted if all 15 of its NFL prospects are selected. LSU holds the mark (14) set in 2020.

Here’s a list of the 14 Georgia players invited to this year’s NFL combine, and then below, the past list of Georgia players who played under Kirby Smart and received NFL combine invitations:

2022 NFL Combine

DT Jordan Davis

DT Devonte Wyatt

DE Travon Walker

LB Nakobe Dean

LB Channing Tindall

LB Quay Walker

CB Derion Kendrick

SS Lewis Cine

OG Jamaree Salyer

OG Justin Shaffer

P Jake Camarda

RB James Cook

RB Zamir White

2021 NFL Combine

with combine heights/weights

LB Monty Rice, 6-0, 238

OC Trey Hill 6-3, 319

DL Malik Herring 6-3, 275

DB Mark Webb 6-1, 207

CB Eric Stokes 6-0, 194

CB Tyson Campbell 6-1, 193

CB DJ Daniel 6-0, 195

TE Tre’ McKitty 6-3, 246

OG Ben Cleveland 6-6, 343

SS Richard LeCounte 5-10, 196

OLB Azeez Ojulari 6-2, 249

2020 NFL Combine

QB Jake Fromm, 6-2, 219

RB D’Andre Swift, 5-8, 212

OT Isaiah Wilson 6-6, 350

OT Andrew Thomas, 6-5, 315

OG Solomon Kindley 6-3, 337

WR Lawrence Cager 6-5, 220

RB Brian Herrien 5-11, 209

FS J.R. Reed 6-1, 202

TE Charlie Woerner 6-5, 244

K Rodrigo Blankenship 6-1, 190

2019 NFL Combine

CB Deandre Baker, 5-11, 193

OL Lamont Gaillard, 6-3, 305

WR Terry Godwin, 5-11, 184

WR Mecole Hardman, 5-10, 187

RB Elijah Holyfield, 5-10, 217

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, 6-4, 280

TE Isaac Nauta, 6-3, 244

WR Riley Ridley, 6-1, 199

DE D’Andre Walker, 6-2, 251

2018 NFL Combine

DL John Atkins 6-2, 321

LB Davin Bellamy 6-3, 253

LB Lorenzo Carter 6-4, 250

RB Nick Chubb 5-10, 227

RB Sony Michel 5-10, 214

DB Dominick Sanders 5-11, 193

LB Roquan Smith 6-0, 236

DT Trent Thompson 6-2, 288

OL Isaiah Winn, 6-2, 313

WR Javon Wims 6-2, 215

2017 combine

WR Isaiah McKenzie 5-7, 173

