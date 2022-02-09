Georgia football program leads nation 14 players receiving NFL combine invitations

ATHENS —Georgia football finished No. 1 in the College Football Playoffs and the Bulldogs are starting atop the field for most number of players headed to the NFL combine, and presumably later in the spring, the NFL draft. A modern-era, program-record 14 Georgia players received their invites to the NFL draft, which will be held March 1-6 in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs are certainly familiar with the self-styled “Crossroads of America,” having faced Alabama in the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 10. The Georgia defense had its way that day, holding Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to just one touchdown and producing a touchdown of its own with a Pick 6 that sealed the 33-18 victory. The Crimson Tide tied Oklahoma for most combine invites this year (11), while SEC schools LSU and Texas A&M had nine players invited each. Georgia could have easily had all 15 of its players with draftable grades invited to the NFL combine, if not for team captain and departing senior tight end John FitzPatrick undergoing foot surgery after the season. FitzPatrick unselfishly played through the injury last season, even while knowing it could affect his postseason NFL draft evaluation process. FitzPatrick isn’t expected to be 100 percent by Georgia’s Pro Day, tentatively set for March 16, but the plan is that he’ll be ready to take part in NFL rookie minicamps in May, with whatever franchise he ends up with.

The Bulldogs’ tight ends enjoyed a banner season, with most of the attention going to All-American and Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers. But FitzPatrick played a pivotal role, as well, emerging as one of the top blocking tight ends in the nation. For all the attention projected first-round Michigan defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo got, neither did much against Georgia and FitzPatrick’s blocking played a role in that. The Wolverines, it’s worth noting, have eight players invited to the NFL combine while Cincinnati, the other of the four CFP Playoff teams, also have eight players invited. In addition to the players who finished their collegiate careers at Georgia, two others who started their careers at UGA earned invitations, DE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State) and OL Cade Mays (Tennessee). Georgia could set an NFL record this year for most players from one school drafted if all 15 of its NFL prospects are selected. LSU holds the mark (14) set in 2020.

Here’s a list of the 14 Georgia players invited to this year’s NFL combine, and then below, the past list of Georgia players who played under Kirby Smart and received NFL combine invitations: 2022 NFL Combine DT Jordan Davis DT Devonte Wyatt DE Travon Walker LB Nakobe Dean LB Channing Tindall

LB Quay Walker CB Derion Kendrick SS Lewis Cine OG Jamaree Salyer OG Justin Shaffer P Jake Camarda

RB James Cook RB Zamir White 2021 NFL Combine with combine heights/weights LB Monty Rice, 6-0, 238 OC Trey Hill 6-3, 319 DL Malik Herring 6-3, 275 DB Mark Webb 6-1, 207 CB Eric Stokes 6-0, 194 CB Tyson Campbell 6-1, 193 CB DJ Daniel 6-0, 195 TE Tre’ McKitty 6-3, 246 OG Ben Cleveland 6-6, 343 SS Richard LeCounte 5-10, 196 OLB Azeez Ojulari 6-2, 249 2020 NFL Combine QB Jake Fromm, 6-2, 219 RB D’Andre Swift, 5-8, 212 OT Isaiah Wilson 6-6, 350 OT Andrew Thomas, 6-5, 315 OG Solomon Kindley 6-3, 337 WR Lawrence Cager 6-5, 220 RB Brian Herrien 5-11, 209 FS J.R. Reed 6-1, 202 TE Charlie Woerner 6-5, 244 K Rodrigo Blankenship 6-1, 190 2019 NFL Combine CB Deandre Baker, 5-11, 193 OL Lamont Gaillard, 6-3, 305 WR Terry Godwin, 5-11, 184 WR Mecole Hardman, 5-10, 187 RB Elijah Holyfield, 5-10, 217 DL Jonathan Ledbetter, 6-4, 280 TE Isaac Nauta, 6-3, 244 WR Riley Ridley, 6-1, 199 DE D’Andre Walker, 6-2, 251 2018 NFL Combine DL John Atkins 6-2, 321 LB Davin Bellamy 6-3, 253 LB Lorenzo Carter 6-4, 250 RB Nick Chubb 5-10, 227 RB Sony Michel 5-10, 214 DB Dominick Sanders 5-11, 193 LB Roquan Smith 6-0, 236 DT Trent Thompson 6-2, 288 OL Isaiah Winn, 6-2, 313 WR Javon Wims 6-2, 215 2017 combine WR Isaiah McKenzie 5-7, 173

