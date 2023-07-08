Georgia football has become ‘NFL U,’ more Bulldogs projected in 2024 draft 1st round

ATHENS — Georgia has become “NFL U” under coach Kirby Smart the past three seasons with 34 players selected into the league via draft. Georgia’s dominance in the NFL Draft is expected to continue in 2024, and it’s still early in the evaluation process.

An early ESPN mock draft from analyst Jordan Reid projects three Bulldogs in the first round in his recent pay-site article. RELATED: DawgNation weighs in on early draft projections, what to watch for in 2023 It’s likely there will be more by the end of the season. Offensive tackle Amarius Mims has prototypical NFL measurable and steps into a full-time starting role at offensive tackle. Mims is sure to gain NFL stock quickly as he becomes assignment-sound and applies his brute force. Linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson get to show their offseason improvements at a position UGA has dominated in past drafts. Both Modon and “JDJ” have shown playmaking skills and emerged as leaders. Reid’s early ESPN mock draft indicates Alabama will have three players picked before any Bulldogs come off the board in the draft next spring:

6. JC Latham, offensive tackle, Alabama 9. Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback, Alabama 10. Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama But then Georgia is projected to have three of the remaining five SEC players expected to be picked in the first round of the draft, which will take place April 25-27 in Detroit. 12. Brock Bowers, Georgia 14. Maason Smith, defensive tackle, LSU

26. Kamari Lassiter, cornerback, Georgia 27. Jason Marshall, cornerback, Florida 31. Javon Bullard, safety, Georgia ESPN writes that Bowers would fit in well with the New England Patriots at No. 12. “Bowers is also a run-and-catch threat, privy to turning short catches into explosive plays.” Bowers is expected to show his deceptive speed at the NFL combine, while there is already ample footage of him reeling in throws behind him and over his head, showcasing his impressive catch radius.

Lassiter, projected to the Jacksonville Jaguars, has work to do, per Reid. “Patience in press coverage and footwork repeatedly come up when discussing areas of improvement for him, but he must show more consistency with those traits.” Lassiter impressed Smart from the onset of his arrival, showing a physical style of play and being reliable with his assignments. Bullard, the Defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl win over Ohio State and CFP Championship game thrashing of TCU, is expected to join several other Bulldogs who are already with the Eagles. ESPN has noticed what Georgia fans already know, that Bullard is “a physical tone-setter.” Smart has yet to announce his starting quarterback, but there are some who are confident Carson Beck will be an NFL quarterback should he win the job. Beck’s appearances have been limited, however, so his preseason NFL stock remains modest.

Smart has said Georgia doesn’t have the same sort of playmakers up front this season as in the past, when Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter rose to first-round picks. Returning veterans Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Warren Brinson are putting in a long offseason hoping they can open some eyes and gain NFL draft stock along the way.

UGA News