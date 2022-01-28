Georgia football linebacker Nolan Smith arrested for suspended license
Georgia football player Nolan Smith was arrested Jan. 19 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two misdemeanors of driving with a suspended license and speeding in a construction zone.
A small amount of marijuana was found in Smith’s vehicle, according to the police report. Smith was not charged after he agreed to destroy the marijuana. He emptied the marijuana on the ground and ground it with his foot, according the report.
Smith, a junior linebacker, was booked into the Barrow County Detention Center at 10:07 p.m. and released at 10:34 p.m. No bond was posted, and Smith was released on his own recognizance.
Smith was clocked going 89 mph in a 55 mph construction zone on University Parkway in Winder at 9:25 p.m. He was driving a black 2017 Ford F-150 pickup. According to the police report, Smith’s license was suspended exactly one year earlier, on Jan. 19, 2021, for a serious violation under 21. Smith said he was returning from Hartsfield-Jackson airport and that he knew his license was suspended. He said he believed it would get reinstated the following day.
Smith announced earlier this month that he would return to Georgia for another season after the Bulldogs capture the College Football Playoff national championship.
