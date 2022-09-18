Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
48
Final
7
South Carolina
  • Eastern Michigan
    30
    Final
    Arizona State
    21
    Duquesne
    14
    Final
    Hawai'i
    24
  • Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
    West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
    Virginia
    Fri, 9/23 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Syracuse
  • Nevada
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Air Force
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    Duke
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Kansas
    (17) Baylor
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Iowa State
  • Missouri
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Auburn
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
    Rhode Island
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (23) Pittsburgh
    TCU
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    SMU
  • Buffalo
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    South Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @4:00 ET
    Louisville
    Central Michigan
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (22) Penn State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (19) Wake Forest
  • Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Fordham
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ohio
    UCLA
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    Colorado
    UMass
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
  • North Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    (18) Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (15) Tennessee
    Minnesota
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (11) Michigan State
    James Madison
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
  • Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (13) Miami (FL)
    Florida International
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Western Kentucky
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/24 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UTSA
  • Indiana
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Texas Tech
    Toledo
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    Florida State
    35
    Final
    Louisville
    31
  • Air Force
    14
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
    Wofford
    7
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    UConn
    0
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    59
    Cincinnati
    38
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    17
  • Youngstown State
    0
    Final
    (9) Kentucky
    31
    Texas State
    7
    Final
    (17) Baylor
    42
    (6) Oklahoma
    49
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Villanova
    10
    Final
    Army
    49
  • Abilene Christian
    17
    Final
    Missouri
    34
    LIU
    10
    Final
    Kent State
    63
    Western Kentucky
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    33
    Southern Illinois
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    24
  • Purdue
    29
    Final
    Syracuse
    32
    Towson
    7
    Final
    West Virginia
    65
    Buffalo
    26
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    38
    Bucknell
    0
    Final
    Central Michigan
    41
  • Murray State
    0
    Final
    Ball State
    31
    South Alabama
    31
    Final
    UCLA
    32
    Rutgers
    16
    Final
    Temple
    14
    Ohio
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    43
  • Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    16
    California
    17
    Final
    Notre Dame
    24
    North Texas
    27
    Final
    UNLV
    58
    Tulane
    17
    Final
    Kansas State
    10
  • Georgia Southern
    21
    Final
    UAB
    35
    Troy
    28
    Final
    Appalachian State
    32
    (12) BYU
    20
    Final
    (25) Oregon
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    Minnesota
    49
  • (22) Penn State
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    12
    Stony Brook
    3
    Final
    UMass
    20
    (20) Ole Miss
    42
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    0
    New Mexico State
    7
    Final
    Wisconsin
    66
  • Vanderbilt
    38
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    28
    Tennessee-Martin
    7
    Final
    Boise State
    30
    Louisiana-Monroe
    7
    Final
    (2) Alabama
    63
    Kansas
    48
    Final
    Houston
    30
  • Colorado State
    7
    Final
    Washington State
    38
    Marshall
    31
    Final
    Bowling Green
    34
    Liberty
    36
    Final
    (19) Wake Forest
    37
    Mississippi State
    16
    Final
    LSU
    31
  • Campbell
    10
    Final
    East Carolina
    49
    North Carolina A&T
    20
    Final
    Duke
    49
    Jacksonville State
    17
    Final
    Tulsa
    54
    Akron
    6
    Final
    (15) Tennessee
    63
  • Northwestern State
    10
    Final
    Southern Miss
    64
    Arkansas State
    32
    Final
    Memphis
    44
    Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    (16) North Carolina State
    27
    Charlotte
    42
    Final
    Georgia State
    41
  • Tennessee State
    6
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    Missouri State
    27
    Final
    (10) Arkansas
    38
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    7
    Final
    (8) Oklahoma State
    63
    Toledo
    21
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    77
  • Nevada
    0
    Final
    Iowa
    27
    SMU
    27
    Final
    Maryland
    34
    UCF
    40
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    14
    (23) Pittsburgh
    34
    Final
    Western Michigan
    13
  • South Florida
    28
    Final
    (18) Florida
    31
    Louisiana
    21
    Final
    Rice
    33
    Maine
    17
    Final
    Boston College
    38
    (11) Michigan State
    28
    Final
    Washington
    39
  • Louisiana Tech
    20
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    48
    UTSA
    20
    Final
    (21) Texas
    41
    Montana State
    28
    Final
    Oregon State
    68
    UTEP
    10
    Final
    New Mexico
    27
  • (13) Miami (FL)
    9
    Final
    (24) Texas A&M
    17
    San Diego State
    7
    Final
    (14) Utah
    35
    Fresno State
    17
    Final
    (7) USC
    45
    North Dakota State
    28
    Final
    Arizona
    31
  • Eastern Michigan
    30
    Final
    Arizona State
    21
    Duquesne
    14
    Final
    Hawai'i
    24
  • Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
    West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
    Virginia
    Fri, 9/23 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Syracuse

Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite

091722 Columbia: Georgia inside linebacker Smael Mondon (top) and outside linebacker Nolan Smith bury South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the turf on a quarterback keeper for a short gain during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

From the outside, you would think Georgia’s defense delivered another strong performance. The Bulldogs came away with three interceptions, held South Carolina to just 306 total yards and the Gamecocks didn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.

Most of Georgia’s regular defensive contributors were long gone from the game when Luke Doty found Traevon Kenion for South Carolina’s first points of the day. Yet when South Carolina shot off fireworks to celebrate the score, it served as a louder reminder Georgia hadn’t accomplished its job.

To understand why Smith wasn’t thrilled with the end of the game, you have to think about the situation so many of these players find themselves in. Daylen Everette might not be the first cornerback on the field for Georgia right now, but this time a year ago Kamari Lassiter wasn’t either.

In games, last year against Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt and Missouri, Georgia was so far ahead that it gave players such as Lassiter, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and other key contributors a chance to get all-important reps. Late in those games, those players were tasked with keeping those teams out of the end zone.

That task helped them step in for last season’s stars in 2022.

“I think the standard that was created last year and the legacy was left, that was a really special group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And that still lingers around our building, not the championship, but the fact of the way they practiced and the way they carried themselves. And there’s a lot of kids that try to emulate those guys that are gone. And they’re good kids to emulate.”

But don’t start comparing Dumas-Johnson to Nakobe Dean or freshman Mykel Williams to Travon Walker. Lest you want to once again draw the ire of Smith, Georgia’s vocal leader.

“It frustrates me honestly,” Smith said on those type of comparisons. “These guys 10 (Dumas-Johnson) and 2 (Smael Mondon) work really hard and they don’t work hard to be like Nakobe Dean and other guys that were here last year. They work hard to be themselves and that’s one thing I tell players.”

Smith, Dumas-Johnson and the other members of the Georgia defense know they have a high standard to play to. One that was created well before Smith ever strapped up the pads for Georgia.

Despite the greater levels of success in the last two seasons — Georgia won the national championship last season and looks every bit as good this season — internally things have changed so little for the Bulldogs.

Related: Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after lopsided win

It still wants practice to be harder than games. The Bulldogs still want to keep you out of the end zone. They’re going to be an efficient and explosive offense.

The names and faces change for Georgia, but the level of play hasn’t. That is the Georgia standard. And why Smith knows Georgia has to continue to meet it for all 60 minutes, regardless of the opponent.

“Nick Chubb and Sony talked about it all the time,” Smart said. “Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy, they all bought into it. The first year I wouldn’t say they bought into it because it was really, really hard and I don’t know that they reaped the rewards from it. But from then on, they’ve kind of bought into ‘this is who we are, this is how we’re going to do things.’ It’s just kind of the way we do them. They sell that to each other. They sell it to the younger players so that we don’t have to.”

Nolan Smith perfectly sums up Georgia football defensive effort

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football maintains top spot in Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings …
Leave a Comment