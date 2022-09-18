Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite

From the outside, you would think Georgia’s defense delivered another strong performance. The Bulldogs came away with three interceptions, held South Carolina to just 306 total yards and the Gamecocks didn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Most of Georgia’s regular defensive contributors were long gone from the game when Luke Doty found Traevon Kenion for South Carolina’s first points of the day. Yet when South Carolina shot off fireworks to celebrate the score, it served as a louder reminder Georgia hadn’t accomplished its job.

To understand why Smith wasn’t thrilled with the end of the game, you have to think about the situation so many of these players find themselves in. Daylen Everette might not be the first cornerback on the field for Georgia right now, but this time a year ago Kamari Lassiter wasn’t either. In games, last year against Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt and Missouri, Georgia was so far ahead that it gave players such as Lassiter, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and other key contributors a chance to get all-important reps. Late in those games, those players were tasked with keeping those teams out of the end zone. That task helped them step in for last season’s stars in 2022. “I think the standard that was created last year and the legacy was left, that was a really special group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And that still lingers around our building, not the championship, but the fact of the way they practiced and the way they carried themselves. And there’s a lot of kids that try to emulate those guys that are gone. And they’re good kids to emulate.” But don’t start comparing Dumas-Johnson to Nakobe Dean or freshman Mykel Williams to Travon Walker. Lest you want to once again draw the ire of Smith, Georgia’s vocal leader. “It frustrates me honestly,” Smith said on those type of comparisons. “These guys 10 (Dumas-Johnson) and 2 (Smael Mondon) work really hard and they don’t work hard to be like Nakobe Dean and other guys that were here last year. They work hard to be themselves and that’s one thing I tell players.”

Smith, Dumas-Johnson and the other members of the Georgia defense know they have a high standard to play to. One that was created well before Smith ever strapped up the pads for Georgia. Despite the greater levels of success in the last two seasons — Georgia won the national championship last season and looks every bit as good this season — internally things have changed so little for the Bulldogs. Related: Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after lopsided win It still wants practice to be harder than games. The Bulldogs still want to keep you out of the end zone. They’re going to be an efficient and explosive offense. The names and faces change for Georgia, but the level of play hasn’t. That is the Georgia standard. And why Smith knows Georgia has to continue to meet it for all 60 minutes, regardless of the opponent. “Nick Chubb and Sony talked about it all the time,” Smart said. “Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy, they all bought into it. The first year I wouldn’t say they bought into it because it was really, really hard and I don’t know that they reaped the rewards from it. But from then on, they’ve kind of bought into ‘this is who we are, this is how we’re going to do things.’ It’s just kind of the way we do them. They sell that to each other. They sell it to the younger players so that we don’t have to.” Nolan Smith perfectly sums up Georgia football defensive effort

