Nolan Smith explains how Scott Sinclair’s Twitter workouts helped Georgia football team
Georgia football players are now back on campus, once again working out and training for the upcoming 2020 season. They’re once again training under the supervision of Georgia strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair.
But for just about the past three months, the Georgia football players weren’t able to train or work at the world-class facilities in Athens due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. Many of the Georgia players were going to have to do most of their training and exercise from their own homes.
Smith added that those same videos fueled members of the 2020 football team to try and stay in shape for whenever they would be called back to Athens.
“So when I started posting my own workouts, it was really just to show the guys that everyone is still working out and that we should all challenge each other,” Smith said.
Smith finished with 2.5 sacks as a freshman and figures to take on a bigger role on the Georgia defense in this coming season. And he’s hardly the only Georgia player to post their offseason workouts, as a number of fellow Georgia players such as James Cook and Jamaree Salyer also showed what progress they were making.
Sinclair now will be the primary coach working with the players now that they’re back in Athens for voluntary workouts. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart still can’t work with the players in person, but the team is still allowed to conduct Zoom meetings to keep players up to date.
Teams that are best able to quickly get in shape figure to have an advantage for when practices eventually start-up again.
And Smart thinks that due to how the Georgia players and strength staff handled the past couple of months puts them in a good spot to handle what future unknowns are still on the horizon.
“When you prepare for the unknown, they’re getting comfortable being uncomfortable,” Smart said. “And that’s what we always talk about at our place, getting out of your comfort zone. We certainly have been there for quite a while.
“Use this as an advantage because if you get yourself in shape now it’s going to pay dividends in the fall.”
