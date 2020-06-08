Nolan Smith explains how Scott Sinclair’s Twitter workouts helped Georgia football team

Georgia football players are now back on campus, once again working out and training for the upcoming 2020 season. They’re once again training under the supervision of Georgia strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair. But for just about the past three months, the Georgia football players weren’t able to train or work at the world-class facilities in Athens due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. Many of the Georgia players were going to have to do most of their training and exercise from their own homes.

Smith added that those same videos fueled members of the 2020 football team to try and stay in shape for whenever they would be called back to Athens. “So when I started posting my own workouts, it was really just to show the guys that everyone is still working out and that we should all challenge each other,” Smith said. Smith finished with 2.5 sacks as a freshman and figures to take on a bigger role on the Georgia defense in this coming season. And he’s hardly the only Georgia player to post their offseason workouts, as a number of fellow Georgia players such as James Cook and Jamaree Salyer also showed what progress they were making. Sinclair now will be the primary coach working with the players now that they’re back in Athens for voluntary workouts. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart still can’t work with the players in person, but the team is still allowed to conduct Zoom meetings to keep players up to date. Related: Georgia football returns, what start of voluntary workouts mean Teams that are best able to quickly get in shape figure to have an advantage for when practices eventually start-up again.