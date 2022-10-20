Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football offensive line not satisfied with Joe Moore Award midseason honor: ‘We want to win it’

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) during a game against Vanderbilt on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Georgia’s offensive line received some national recognition this week, as it was named one of the 20 units in the country named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award. At the end of the season, the league’s best offensive line is given the Joe Moore Award.

The hope, for this group of Bulldogs, is that they are a lot more than a name on a list but rather the name etched into the massive trophy.

Games against Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi State will test the Georgia offense, as the Bulldogs will need to continue to rank among the nation’s top teams in scoring. For as many yards as Georgia has put up — the Bulldogs rank fourth in yards per game nationally — points are the most important thing for this offense.

Georgia is averaging 41.7 points per game at the moment, good for 10th in the country.

The Bulldogs are off this week before traveling down to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the Gators on Oct. 29. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

