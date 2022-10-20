Georgia football offensive line not satisfied with Joe Moore Award midseason honor: ‘We want to win it’
Georgia’s offensive line received some national recognition this week, as it was named one of the 20 units in the country named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award. At the end of the season, the league’s best offensive line is given the Joe Moore Award.
The hope, for this group of Bulldogs, is that they are a lot more than a name on a list but rather the name etched into the massive trophy.
Games against Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi State will test the Georgia offense, as the Bulldogs will need to continue to rank among the nation’s top teams in scoring. For as many yards as Georgia has put up — the Bulldogs rank fourth in yards per game nationally — points are the most important thing for this offense.
Georgia is averaging 41.7 points per game at the moment, good for 10th in the country.
The Bulldogs are off this week before traveling down to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the Gators on Oct. 29. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- The big number that explains Georgia football pass rush problems: ‘It needs to get better’
- Tyler Williams: Why the ‘Dawgs already have a gamebreaker WR on the way in the 2023 class
- Georgia football bye week prep crucial for future opponents: ‘We try to work on all of them’
- Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
- Georgia football legend Charley Trippi passes away at age 100
- Georgia football podcast: A sneaky way Kirby Smart might have damaged Alabama
- Arik Gilbert touchdown, progress means a lot to Georgia football: ‘We were all screaming and yelling’
- Georgia midseason report card: Offense passing test, defense proves fast study
- Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
- Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Fromm sign with NFL teams
UGA News
- Georgia football offensive line not satisfied with Joe Moore Award midseason honor: ‘We want to win it’
- The big number that explains Georgia football pass rush problems: ‘It needs to get better’
- Georgia football bye week prep crucial for future opponents: ‘We try to work on all of them’
- Georgia football legend Charley Trippi passes away at age 100
- Arik Gilbert touchdown, progress means a lot to Georgia football: ‘We were all screaming and yelling’