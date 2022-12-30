Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for College Football Playoff game (Dec. 31, 2022)

When you look at the Ohio State wide receivers, what do you see from Marvin Harrison, Jr., and the talent and depth of that group?: Elite ball skills, play making ability. Those guys grew up under a system of wideouts that were just tremendous. You look at it and say, if I get to play behind some of guys they’ve had, you know the training they’ve had, you know who they’ve been able to watch. Across the board, they’ve got size, physicality, ball skills, vertical speed, all the qualities you want in wideouts. They recruit wideouts at a high level, and you see why when you see the guys they’re playing with now.

Coach, another Stetson question. How has his practices been in the days and weeks leading up to this game? As his head coach, what kind of comfort level does it give you knowing he’s been through so much in his career? He’s been very consistent in his practices. You worry sometimes when guys go off to events and award shows, the walk-on award, the Heisman finalist, and doing all those things, but they don’t affect the guys 25 years old probably the same way they do a kid that’s 18 or 19. He’s very grounded in what he does. He’s got a great work ethic. I think the quarterback position is easily the most critical factor in a game because the way offenses are now, they put so much decision-making on the quarterback presnap, post snap. I mean, everything is on the quarterback. So both these teams got really experienced, really proven guys who make good decisions. So when you have that, you’re right more than you’re wrong, and that creates -- usually creates scoring. I’m very grateful and thankful that we have a guy like Stetson who’s played in games.

You are neck and neck in recruiting C.J. Stroud. What attributes did you see in him, and what does he share with Stetson Bennett? He’s a tremendous leader, and I think, when you play that position, you’d better be a leader. He was very quiet then, very humble, but very talented. He has great vision down the field, and he has great athleticism to take off and run. That’s something he and Stetson both share. They had two different kind of paths. C.J. was highly recruited. C.J. got to play relatively early in his career, and they both had success. I have a lot of respect for the way that both of them treat their teammates and make it more about their teammates than themselves.

To both coaches, could you talk about the standards and expectations of your respective programs and how you’ve adjusted to the pressure that’s involved with that task? There’s always been pressure, so I don’t know that there’s an adjustment to pressure. There’s just as much pressure from year 1 to year 7. The expectations don’t change. We embrace that. The standards that are created are created through the players that play there, and we’ve had a really good leadership kind of over the last six, seven years, and they’ve created a standard for the younger players to emulate, and that’s going on now. I talk every day to our guys about, if you’re a freshman or sophomore, find the guy you think works hardest and does it the right way and emulate him, and this success will continue. There’s no entitlement, and you work really hard at what you do. But the standard doesn’t change. Players change. Each year maybe your identity changes, but the standard doesn’t change.

Georgia football-Ohio State injury report for College Football Playoff game

Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out)

CJ Smith (ankle, out)

Nolan Smith (Pec, out)

Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)

Ladd McConkey (knee, questionable

De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)

Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle, probable)

AD Mitchell (ankle, probable)

Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)

