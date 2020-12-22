Georgia Peach Bowl roster shrinking, sacks leader Azeez Ojulari opts out

ATHENS — Cincinnati’s chances of pulling an upset over Georgia football just got better, with outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari the latest to opt-out of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

B E A S T M O D E 🔘 Bednarik Semifinalist

🔘 T-1st in the SEC with 6 sacks@_Azeez_8 is on another level right now.#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/iY6IjUCJNY — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 9, 2020

DawgNation has confirmed that Ojulari, the team’s sacks leader with 5.5, will not play in the game. UGASports.com was first to report the most recent attrition.

The Bulldogs are expected to be without at least 11 former starters, including an eye-popping nine that have chosen to “opt-out” rather than suit up one final time with their teammates at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia (7-2) opened as an 8-point favorite over the undefeated Bearcats (9-0), but the line sunk to 6 1/2 points.

RELATED: Cincinnati could claim more than Peach Bowl by beating Bulldogs

Seven of the nine opt-out players are seniors, leaving just Devonte Wyatt, Malik Herring and Justin Shaffer as the only senior starters remaining at this time.

Coach Kirby Smart shared hope on the Sunday Zoom call that his seniors would want to lead the team together one more time and be honored at the game in front of friends and families.

“A lot of our seniors didn’t get an opportunity to have a final home game, we ended up with only three homes game throughout the year, didn’t get the kind of final wave and send off,” Smart said. “So they will get an opportunity to play in front of a lot of parents and friends and fans.”

But, Smart cautioned, “Anytime you’ve got seniors involved in a bowl game, it’s always a concern for you.”

Indeed, Georgia was missing 14 players for last year’s bowl game with Baylor, including 10 who didn’t play for reasons other than injuries.

This year’s missing players represent a more significant portion of the team’s production, particularly on defense.

In addition to Ojulari, the team’s No. 2 sacks leader Jermaine Johnson has broken his silence on social media, confirming what his father had indicated that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

All Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hp0UvZTg5K — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) December 22, 2020

Seven defensive starters in all will reportedly be missing, including team captains Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte.

Eric Stokes (4) and LeCounte (3) are the team’s interceptions leaders. Stokes has had an All-American type of campaign, but he was somehow relegated to second-team All-SEC on Tuesday in the league coaches’ voting.

LeCounte, who has missed the last four games after crashing an unregistered dirt bike on Macon Highway on Halloween Night, was the only defensive player picked first-team All-SEC.

RELATED: Details emerge from Richard LeCounte’s frightening motorcycle accident

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland — the offense’s only first-team All-SEC selection — and tight end Tre’ McKitty, are the two offensive starters who have opted out at this point.

Some of the opt-outs are perplexing, as only six UGA players are listed among the Top 10 at their respective positions by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Here’s a look at the players who aren’t expected to play this season, along with a look back at the players who did not dress out for the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor following the 2019 season.

— Jeff Sentell contributed to this report

Peach Bowl List

have started games*

Opt-outs

DB Mark Webb*

LB Monty Rice*

OLB Azeez Ojulari*

SS Richard LeCounte*

CB Eric Stokes *

CB DJ Daniel*

TE Tre’ McKitty*

OL Ben Cleveland*

Transfer Portal

OLB Jermaine Johnson*

OL Netori Johnson

Injured

DT Julian Rochester*

C Trey Hill*

Baylor Sugar Bowl List

have started games*

Opt-outs

OT Andrew Thomas (NFL training)*

OT Isaiah Wilson (NFL training)*

FS JR Reed (NFL training)*

Suspended

OL Ben Cleveland (academics)*

Injured

OL Justin Shaffer (neck)*

WR Lawrence Cager (ankle)*

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee)*

LB Walter Grant (concussion)*

Undisclosed

RB Brian Herrien*

DL Tyler Clark*

LB Quay Walker

DB Divaad Wilson*

OT D’Marcus Hayes

DB Tyrique McGhee*

Unofficial 2o21 Projected Scholarship Returnees

Defensive line (11)

RS Senior Julian Rochester

Senior Devonte Wyatt

Junior Jordan Davis

RS Sophomore Tramel Walthour

Sophomore Travon walker

RS Freshman Tymon Mitchell

RS Freshman Bill Norton

RS Freshman Zion Logue

Freshman Jalen Carter

Freshman Warren Brinson

Freshman Nazir Stackhouse

Outside linebacker (4)

Junior Robert Beal

Junior Adam Anderson

Sophomore Nolan Smith

Freshman Mekhail Sherman

Interior linebacker (6)

Senior Nate McBride

Junior Channing Tindall

Junior Quay Walker

Sophomore Nakobe Dean

Sophomore Trezman Marshall

RS Freshman Rian Davis

Safeties (6)

RS Junior William Poole

RS Junior Latavious Brini

Junior Christopher Smith

Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson

Sophomore Lewis Cine

Freshman Major Burns

Cornerbacks (4)

RS Junior Ameer Speed

Freshman Jalen Kimber

Freshman Kelee Ringo

Freshman Daran Branch

Special teams (2)

Punter (1)

Junior Jake Camara

Kicker (1)

Freshman Jared Zirkel

Offensive line (13)

Junior Jamaree Salyer

RS Sophomore Owen Condon

RS Sophomore Warren Ericson

RS Freshman Xavier Truss

RS Freshman Warren McClendon

RS Freshman Clay Webb

Freshman Broderick Jones

Freshman Tate Rutledge

Freshman Chad Lindberg

Freshman Austin Blaske

Freshman Devon Willock

Freshman Sedrick Van Pran

Freshman Cameron Kinnie

Quarterbacks (3)

RS Junior Stetson Bennett

RS Sophomore JT Daniels

Freshman Carson Beck

Receivers (9)

RS Junior Matt Landers

RS Sophomore Kearis Jackson

Sophomore George Pickens

Sophomore Dominick Blaylock

Freshman Marcus Rosemy

Freshman Jermaine Burton

Freshman Arian Smith

Freshman Justin Robinson

Freshman Ladd McConkey

Running backs (4)

Junior James Cook

sophomore Kenny McIntosh

Freshman Kendall Milton

Freshman Daijun Edwards

Tight ends (4)

RS Sophomore John FitzPatrick

RS Freshman Ryland Goede

RS Freshman Brett Seither

Freshman Darnell Washington