Georgia Peach Bowl roster shrinking, sacks leader Azeez Ojulari opts out
ATHENS — Cincinnati’s chances of pulling an upset over Georgia football just got better, with outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari the latest to opt-out of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
B E A S T M O D E
🔘 Bednarik Semifinalist
🔘 T-1st in the SEC with 6 sacks@_Azeez_8 is on another level right now.#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/iY6IjUCJNY
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 9, 2020
DawgNation has confirmed that Ojulari, the team’s sacks leader with 5.5, will not play in the game. UGASports.com was first to report the most recent attrition.
The Bulldogs are expected to be without at least 11 former starters, including an eye-popping nine that have chosen to “opt-out” rather than suit up one final time with their teammates at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia (7-2) opened as an 8-point favorite over the undefeated Bearcats (9-0), but the line sunk to 6 1/2 points.
Seven of the nine opt-out players are seniors, leaving just Devonte Wyatt, Malik Herring and Justin Shaffer as the only senior starters remaining at this time.
Coach Kirby Smart shared hope on the Sunday Zoom call that his seniors would want to lead the team together one more time and be honored at the game in front of friends and families.
“A lot of our seniors didn’t get an opportunity to have a final home game, we ended up with only three homes game throughout the year, didn’t get the kind of final wave and send off,” Smart said. “So they will get an opportunity to play in front of a lot of parents and friends and fans.”
But, Smart cautioned, “Anytime you’ve got seniors involved in a bowl game, it’s always a concern for you.”
Indeed, Georgia was missing 14 players for last year’s bowl game with Baylor, including 10 who didn’t play for reasons other than injuries.
This year’s missing players represent a more significant portion of the team’s production, particularly on defense.
In addition to Ojulari, the team’s No. 2 sacks leader Jermaine Johnson has broken his silence on social media, confirming what his father had indicated that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.
All Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hp0UvZTg5K
— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) December 22, 2020
Seven defensive starters in all will reportedly be missing, including team captains Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte.
Eric Stokes (4) and LeCounte (3) are the team’s interceptions leaders. Stokes has had an All-American type of campaign, but he was somehow relegated to second-team All-SEC on Tuesday in the league coaches’ voting.
LeCounte, who has missed the last four games after crashing an unregistered dirt bike on Macon Highway on Halloween Night, was the only defensive player picked first-team All-SEC.
Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland — the offense’s only first-team All-SEC selection — and tight end Tre’ McKitty, are the two offensive starters who have opted out at this point.
Some of the opt-outs are perplexing, as only six UGA players are listed among the Top 10 at their respective positions by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Here’s a look at the players who aren’t expected to play this season, along with a look back at the players who did not dress out for the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor following the 2019 season.
— Jeff Sentell contributed to this report
Peach Bowl List
have started games*
Opt-outs
DB Mark Webb*
LB Monty Rice*
OLB Azeez Ojulari*
SS Richard LeCounte*
CB Eric Stokes *
CB DJ Daniel*
TE Tre’ McKitty*
OL Ben Cleveland*
Transfer Portal
OLB Jermaine Johnson*
OL Netori Johnson
Injured
DT Julian Rochester*
C Trey Hill*
Baylor Sugar Bowl List
have started games*
Opt-outs
OT Andrew Thomas (NFL training)*
OT Isaiah Wilson (NFL training)*
FS JR Reed (NFL training)*
Suspended
OL Ben Cleveland (academics)*
Injured
OL Justin Shaffer (neck)*
WR Lawrence Cager (ankle)*
WR Dominick Blaylock (knee)*
LB Walter Grant (concussion)*
Undisclosed
RB Brian Herrien*
DL Tyler Clark*
LB Quay Walker
DB Divaad Wilson*
OT D’Marcus Hayes
DB Tyrique McGhee*
Unofficial 2o21 Projected Scholarship Returnees
Defensive line (11)
RS Senior Julian Rochester
Senior Devonte Wyatt
Junior Jordan Davis
RS Sophomore Tramel Walthour
Sophomore Travon walker
RS Freshman Tymon Mitchell
RS Freshman Bill Norton
RS Freshman Zion Logue
Freshman Jalen Carter
Freshman Warren Brinson
Freshman Nazir Stackhouse
Outside linebacker (4)
Junior Robert Beal
Junior Adam Anderson
Sophomore Nolan Smith
Freshman Mekhail Sherman
Interior linebacker (6)
Senior Nate McBride
Junior Channing Tindall
Junior Quay Walker
Sophomore Nakobe Dean
Sophomore Trezman Marshall
RS Freshman Rian Davis
Safeties (6)
RS Junior William Poole
RS Junior Latavious Brini
Junior Christopher Smith
Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson
Sophomore Lewis Cine
Freshman Major Burns
Cornerbacks (4)
RS Junior Ameer Speed
Freshman Jalen Kimber
Freshman Kelee Ringo
Freshman Daran Branch
Special teams (2)
Punter (1)
Junior Jake Camara
Kicker (1)
Freshman Jared Zirkel
Offensive line (13)
Junior Jamaree Salyer
RS Sophomore Owen Condon
RS Sophomore Warren Ericson
RS Freshman Xavier Truss
RS Freshman Warren McClendon
RS Freshman Clay Webb
Freshman Broderick Jones
Freshman Tate Rutledge
Freshman Chad Lindberg
Freshman Austin Blaske
Freshman Devon Willock
Freshman Sedrick Van Pran
Freshman Cameron Kinnie
Quarterbacks (3)
RS Junior Stetson Bennett
RS Sophomore JT Daniels
Freshman Carson Beck
Receivers (9)
RS Junior Matt Landers
RS Sophomore Kearis Jackson
Sophomore George Pickens
Sophomore Dominick Blaylock
Freshman Marcus Rosemy
Freshman Jermaine Burton
Freshman Arian Smith
Freshman Justin Robinson
Freshman Ladd McConkey
Running backs (4)
Junior James Cook
sophomore Kenny McIntosh
Freshman Kendall Milton
Freshman Daijun Edwards
Tight ends (4)
RS Sophomore John FitzPatrick
RS Freshman Ryland Goede
RS Freshman Brett Seither
Freshman Darnell Washington