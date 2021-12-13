Georgia stock report: Bulldogs finish strong on awards circuit, recognition outside team

ATHENS — Georgia football players have had a week to put the SEC Championship Game loss and their final exams behind them and will soon embark on another test of sorts. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) will attempt to become the first team to win the College Football Playoffs after losing in their league title game.

Here’s a stock report for the Georgia program entering bowl week: STOCK UP Brock Bowers: It has been more than a week since Bowers caught 10 of 16 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown on Alabama. That’s worth mentioning again, and so is Bowers earning SEC Newcomer of the Year Award over explosive Alabama receiver Jameson Williams. Jordan Davis: The film review shows Davis wasn’t at his best against Alabama, but the hay was in the barn where national awards were concerned, as he became the first SEC player in history to win the Lombardi Award (defense) and Outland Trophy (line play) in addition to earning All-American honors. Those are College Football Hall of Fame credentials, right there. Davis was ninth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Nakobe Dean: The Butkus Award winner also earned first-team All-American honors. Dean will need to be a driving force to get the Bulldogs united, even as he and several other defensive players are headed to the NFL and DC Dan Lanning is leaving the program to coach Oregon. Focus will be key the next two weeks. Claude Felton: The longtime Georgia sports information director and PR specialist should take a bow after so many Bulldogs’ players were honored for national awards and Kirby Smart won SEC Coach of the Year honors. The players’ performance speaks for itself, but anyone who has been in the business recognizes the importance of good public relations and professional marketing, and Felton is nationally respected as the best in the field. Dan Lanning: How could Lanning not make this list? Landing the Oregon job — one of the best in college football — at the age of 35 years old tells you everything you need to know about Lanning. Smart doesn’t let his assistants talk to the media, and they only appear at mandatory college press conferences. But once Lanning opens up everyone will quickly learn why Nike czar Phil Knight chose Lanning to put on billboards.

George Pickens: Pickens was only targeted five times, and the two catches he made were sensational. The fact Pickens was playing less than nine months after suffering a torn ACL is a testament to the hard work he put in and the dedication he showed to Georgia in his efforts to win a national title. Pickens will need to be utilized more for the Bulldogs to win a national title. STOCK EVEN Zamir White: The Georgia fan-favorite had 7 carries for 27 yards and 2 catches for 17 yards in the SEC title game, unable to shake loose for a difference-making play. White has yet to declare for the NFL draft, leading to some speculation he might want to return for another season. That could lead to an overcrowded backfield. Jake Fromm: Wait, what is Fromm doing in this column? Fact is, Fromm could have still been playing at Georgia had he stayed in 2020 and opted for the added year of Covid-related eligibility. Fromm gets the shout out after dressing out for his first NFL game with the N.Y. Giants, though he didn’t play. Fromm spent the 2020 season and the beginning of 2021 on the Buffalo practice squad. Jamaree Salyer: Salyer didn’t have his best game against Alabama, either, with an untimely movement penalty that led to Smart punting on fourth-and-15 after UGA had lined up to go for a fourth-and-10 trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. But Salyer earned second-team All-American honors and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Salyer will be challenged by Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Heisman Trophy runner-up. Ladd McConkey: It was good to see McConkey get his fair due as one of the UGA players to earn Freshman All-SEC honors McConkey has been the Bulldogs’ most reliable player at the wide receiver position, and he also looks like the most explosive in the return game. Cornerback Kelee Ringo, Bowers and offensive tackle Broderick Jones also earned Freshman All-SEC honors. STOCK DOWN Doubting media: AJC Georgia reporter Chip Towers broke the news on Friday that Dan Lanning would be hired by Oregon on Monday. Some media members publicly challenged and even ridiculed, the veteran journalist’s solid reporting. A valuable lesson should be learned that sometimes you don’t know, what you don’t know.

UGA News