Georgia football-Oregon Instant observations as Bulldogs dominate Ducks in Week 1
There was not a championship hangover for Georgia. Whether it be water, Gatorade or Pedialyte, Georgia made sure it was fully ready to go in its first game against the Oregon Ducks.
By the time Georgia got to halftime, it was Oregon who was stumbling and vomiting all over itself.
The Bulldogs scored on their first seven possessions of the game, cruising to a 49-3 win to start the 2022 season.
For as much as a slugfest as the season-opener was against Clemson, Georgia did not play with its food this time around. As far as offensive performances go, it was one of the best of the Kirby Smart era. Georgia finished the game with 570 yards of offense.
Oregon was the highest-ranked team on Georgia’s schedule in the preseason AP Poll. Georgia will likely be challenged at some point during the year, but on the first Saturday of the 2022 season, the Bulldogs looked very much like the team that dominated college football last season.
Only this time, it did it with its offense.
Georgia offense shreds Ducks, Stetson Bennett shines
Georgia did everything it wanted to in the first half. It converted all five of its third-down attempts and did not punt. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all four drives. Seven players caught passes and another five registered a carry.
The one constant was Bennett, who did not miss in the first half. He completed 18 of his 21 first-half pass attempts for 254 yards. He had one passing touchdown and added in another on the ground. The touchdown pass went to Ladd McConkey, who also added a rushing touchdown to start the scoring on the afternoon. Bennett finished the game with career-high 368 passing yards on 31 attempts. His day was done in the third quarter.
Carson Beck was the first quarterback off the bench to take snaps for Georgia, doing so in the second half. The Bulldogs also rotated very liberally at wide receiver and running back. A total of seven different players came down with a reception in the first half.
The second team defense had Nyland Green and Daylen Everette at cornerback. Georgia rotated so much though that players such as Rian Davis and Trezmen Marshall have been playing throughout the afternoon.
Chris Smith did leave the game after breaking up a pass. Will be worth monitoring his status going forward, given his importance for the Georgia secondary.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart comments on blazing Georgia start on offense, Stetson Bennett playmaking
- Georgia football-Oregon score updates, live analysis, injury news for Week 1 game
- Dominick Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’
- 3 key matchups Kirby Smart discussed for Georgia football against Oregon
- Georgia announces interesting list of game captains for Oregon matchup
UGA News
- Georgia football-Oregon score updates, live analysis, injury news for Week 1 game
- Dominick Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’
- Georgia football-Oregon game time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 1 game (Sept. 3, 2022)
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in sacks this season?
- What the national media is saying about Georgia football ahead of Oregon game