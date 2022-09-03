Georgia football-Oregon score updates, live analysis, injury news for Week 1 game

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the score, analysis, injury news and more for the game.

Georgia enters the game ranked as the No. 3 team in the country. Oregon is the No. 11 team and is led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Georgia football Oregon: score updates, live analysis

This section will be updated as the game unfolds

12 p.m. update: Gameday is finally here for the Bulldogs, as they start the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks. It’s a program Kirby Smart seems to understand well despite the lack of recent history against the Ducks.

“We know we got a really good program,” Smart said on Monday. “Mario Cristobal is a good friend of mine and he’s done a great job recruiting players to Oregon, and Dan has taken those guys, and watching what they did in the spring game, and knowing the intensity and the organization and the leadership that Dan has, they’re going to be a hell of a team. They’ve got a lot of good football players on their team.”

Among the storylines to watch include how Georgia does against its old defensive coordinator in Lanning. He spent the past four seasons in Athens, the last three as the defensive coordinator. He obviously knows the personnel in the room at Georgia, but the Bulldogs also have an understanding of how Lanning operates.

Replacing Lanning will be Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp. Smart declined to say during the week who would be where in terms of being on the field or in the booth. Last season, Muschamp was down on the field while Schumann has traditionally been in the booth. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken also calls games from the booth.