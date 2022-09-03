Georgia football-Oregon score updates, live analysis, injury news for Week 1 game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the score, analysis, injury news and more for the game.
Georgia enters the game ranked as the No. 3 team in the country. Oregon is the No. 11 team and is led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
Georgia football Oregon: score updates, live analysis
This section will be updated as the game unfolds
12 p.m. update: Gameday is finally here for the Bulldogs, as they start the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks. It’s a program Kirby Smart seems to understand well despite the lack of recent history against the Ducks.
“We know we got a really good program,” Smart said on Monday. “Mario Cristobal is a good friend of mine and he’s done a great job recruiting players to Oregon, and Dan has taken those guys, and watching what they did in the spring game, and knowing the intensity and the organization and the leadership that Dan has, they’re going to be a hell of a team. They’ve got a lot of good football players on their team.”
Among the storylines to watch include how Georgia does against its old defensive coordinator in Lanning. He spent the past four seasons in Athens, the last three as the defensive coordinator. He obviously knows the personnel in the room at Georgia, but the Bulldogs also have an understanding of how Lanning operates.
Replacing Lanning will be Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp. Smart declined to say during the week who would be where in terms of being on the field or in the booth. Last season, Muschamp was down on the field while Schumann has traditionally been in the booth. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken also calls games from the booth.
Georgia has to replace a number of draft picks from last season’s team. But the Bulldogs also bring back plenty of talent, with Brock Bowers, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Carter all receiving All-American nominations in the preseason.
While questions exist about a new-look defense that has to replace its entire defensive line and top three inside linebackers, the offense brings back a lot from a unit that ranked in the top-10 in numerous categories last season.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett returns this season, fully entrenched as the starter for Georgia. He’ll be surrounded by plenty of weapons, including the best tight end room in the country.
“You can draw up on paper that you have a 14-yard steep route but you’ve got five different wide outs that are going to run it five different ways,” Bennett said. “Just knowing, expecting whenever AD’s hip turns, throw it now, Ladd’s elbow goes, now let’s throw. Little things like that that you can’t think about or you wouldn’t know until you do have those 1,000 different reps.”
Georgia football injury report for Week 1 game against Oregon
- Arian Smith (out, ankle)
- Andrew Paul (out, knee)
- Earnest Greene (questionable, hamstring)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (questionable, knee)
- Tykee Smith (probable, knee)
- Trezmen Marshall (probable, calf)
- Kendall Milton (probable, hamstring)
Georgia football depth chart, projected starting lineup for Week 1 game against Oregon
- Quarterback: Stetson Bennett
- Running back: Kenny McIntosh/Kendall Milton
- Wide receiver: AD Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey
- Tight end: Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington:
- Left tackle: Broderick Jones
- Left guard: Xavier Truss
- Center: Sedrick Van Pran
- Right guard: Tate Ratledge
- Right tackle: Warren McClendon
- Defensive end: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Nose tackle: Zion Logue
- Defensive tackle: Jalen Carter
- Outside linebackers: Nolan Smith, Robert Beal
- Cornerbacks: Kelee Ringo, Kamari Lassiter
- Star: Javon Bullard/William Poole
- Safety: Christopher Smith, Dan Jackson
- Kicker: Jack Podlesny
- Punter Brett Thorson
