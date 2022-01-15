Georgia football parade, ceremony start time, route, TV channel, watch online for 2022 National Championship celebration

The Georgia football team will celebrate its National Championship on Saturday, January 15. Below you can find information on how to watch the parade and ceremony online and on television.

And then ultimately the players. This is a really special group. Didn’t really start sinking in for me personally until last night, seeing the families of the young men, who we spent so much time in their homes. Seeing Devonte Wyatt, a kid from Towers in Atlanta, just come so far and meant so much to this place.

And seeing all those kids. It really hit home and got really emotional for me watching those guys celebrate with their families, which is what it’s all about. And these two guys, pretty special, too.

