Georgia football parade, ceremony start time, route, TV channel, watch online for 2022 National Championship celebration

Georgia football-parade-ceremony-2022 National Championship-start time-tv channel-online
Georgia players are greeted by a large crowd of fans as they return to the Georgia campus, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Athens, Ga., after defeating Alabama in the College Football Championship NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Georgia football team will celebrate its National Championship on Saturday, January 15. Below you can find information on how to watch the parade and ceremony online and on television.

Georgia football took down Alabama 33-18 to win the first National Championship for the school since 1980.

Georgia football parade start time

And then ultimately the players. This is a really special group. Didn’t really start sinking in for me personally until last night, seeing the families of the young men, who we spent so much time in their homes. Seeing Devonte Wyatt, a kid from Towers in Atlanta, just come so far and meant so much to this place.

And seeing all those kids. It really hit home and got really emotional for me watching those guys celebrate with their families, which is what it’s all about. And these two guys, pretty special, too.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football 2022 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer NFL...
Leave a Comment