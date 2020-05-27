The Georgia football freshmen that are most physically ready to contribute early

Not all incoming freshmen football players are created equally. Just look at Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas in the 2017 recruiting class. Wilson was a 5-star prospect and the highest-rated signee in the class. But coming from New York, he wasn’t ready for the rigors of the SEC right away, which is why he redshirted. Thomas, who played the same position as Wilson, started literally from his first game in Athens and was a stalwart at both tackle spots. It’s a big reason why he was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since that 2017 class, Georgia has continued to bring in wave after wave talented recruiting class, meaning there are elite freshmen in each class. But not all of them will be Andrew Thomas out of the gate. Some of them will need time to reshape their bodies and adjust to the speed of the game. And given how unique this season figures to be due to COVID-19, it figures to be even more apparent which players will be able physically ready to contribute right away, and which might take a while. Georgia has been cleared to hold voluntarily workouts starting on June 8. The Bulldogs did not have a chance to hold any spring practices in March and April due to COVID-19. And the prospects that are more advanced and finished products, figure to be the next Andrew Thomas or George Pickens for the Bulldogs. Kendall Milton Georgia has seen its fair share of contributions from freshmen running backs. Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb each topped 1,000 yards in their first seasons in Athens. Under Smart, D’Andre Swift made a number of key plays in the 2017 season, before growing into a bigger role as a sophomore and junior. And Milton has the potential to do the same thing. Milton is already one of the most physically impressive freshmen on Georgia’s team, and he already made considerable gains in the weight room as an early enrollee.

Georgia also does have a need at the running back spot with Swift and Brian Herrien now off to the NFL. While Milton will have some competition for early reps, his size and physical running style will allow him to take some of the hits that come with playing big-time college football. Jermaine Burton Burton has played for a number of big-time high school programs, whether that be at Atlanta’s Hapeville Charter or IMG Academy in Florida. He knows, especially as a young player, what it is like to match-up with some of the best prospects in the sport and he’s shown in the past that he can hold his own. Burton has also gotten high praise for his ball skills from former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards. That was also the best attribute for Pickens as a freshman, wand he led the Bulldogs in receiving. Factor in Burton’s speed and his ability to play in the slot and there’s enough there to see why he’s a candidate to play early. Related: Jermaine Burton: Why coming home means so much to Georgia’s next great receiver Georgia still has a pretty big need at the wide receiver position, which is a big reason why the Bulldogs signed five of them in the 2020 class. With Dominick Blaylock recovering from an ACL injury, there’s an opening for Burton at the slot position.