Georgia was picked to finish second in the league at the 2025 SEC Media Days. That lofty ranking is due in large part to the talent it has on the 2025 Georgia football team.

Eleven members were named to either the first, second or third team Preseason All-SEC team, which was released on Friday.

Georgia had four defensive players land on the first-team, with defensive lineman Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen, safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Daylen Everette earning the honors.

Georgia had every specialist spot on the first team. Peyton Woodring was the selection at placekicker and kickoff specialist. Transfer receiver Zachariah Branch earned both the all-purpose and return specialist honors. Beau Gardner was selected at long snapper and Brett Thorson was the pick at punter.

Thorson is recovering from a knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2024 season, which has cast some doubt on his availability for the start of the 2025 season. In the event Thorson isn’t ready to go for the season opener against Marshall, Georgia would turn to Drew Miller at punter.

Georgia did have three offensive players land on an All-SEC team but none appeared on the first team. Tight end Oscar Delp landed on the second team while running back Nate Frazier and offensive lineman Earnest Greene were third-team selections.

Texas led the way with the most selections with 14. Quarterback Arch Manning was named Third Team All-SEC despite making just two starts a season ago for the Longhorns.

Alabama was tied with Georgia for the second-most selections in the league with 11.

You can see the full Preseason All-SEC teams below.

2025 Preseason All-SEC teams

First-Team

QB — LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB — Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB — Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M  

WR — & yan Williams, Alabama    

WR — Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL — Cayden Green, Missouri

OL — DJ Campbell, Texas 

OL — Austin Barber, Florida

C — Jake Slaughter, Florida  

DL — Keldric Faulk, Auburn    

DL — Dy n Stewart, South Carolina    

DL —Colin Simmons, Texas  

DL — Christian Miller, Georgia 

LB — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas       

LB — Whit Weeks, LSU    

LB — CJ Allen, Georgia 

DB — KJ Bolden, Georgia   

DB — Mi ael Taaffe, Texas    

DB — Daylen Everette, Georgia    

DB — Jermod McCoy, Tennessee   

P — Brett Thorson, Georgia  

PK — Peyton Woodring, Georgia   

LS — Beau Gardner, Georgia 

KS — Peyton Woodring, Georgia 

RS — Zachariah Branch, Georgia     

AP — Zachariah Br ch, Georgia    

Second Team

QB —Garrett Nussmeier, LSU  

RB — Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB — Caden Durham, LSU

WR — Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR — Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE — Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M    &

OL — Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M    &

OL — Jaeden Roberts, Alabama   

OL — Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C —  Parker Brailsford, Alabama

DL — Caleb Banks, Florida

DL — Tim Keenan III, Alabama   

DL — LT Overton, Alabama

DL — R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB — Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB — Harold Perkins, LSU    

L -—Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss    

DB — Malik Mu mmad, Texas    

DB — Domani Jackson, Alabama    

DB — Will Lee III, Texas A&M  

& —  Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina  

P — Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK — Trey Smack, Florida  

*PK — Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS — Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS — Trey Smack, Florida

RS — Barion Brown, LSU    

AP — Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third-Team

QB — Arch Manning, Texas 

RB — Nate Frazier, Georgia  

RB — Jam Miller, Alabama

WR — Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR — Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE — Jack Endries, Texas     

OL — Earnest Greene III, Georgia 

OL — Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL —  Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL — Trevor Goosby, Texas

C — Connor Lew, Auburn   

DL Tyre—k Sapp, Florida

DL — Trey Moore, Texas

DL — Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL — Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss  

LB — Taurean York, Texas A&M   

LB — Arion Carter, Tennessee    

LB — Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss 

DB — Keon Sabb, Alabama  

DB — Boo Carter, Tennessee  

DB — Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB — Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

*P — Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P — Aidan Laros, Kentucky  

PK — Alex McPherson, Auburn  

LS — Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS — Will Stone, Texas

RS — Zavion Thomas, LSU    

*AP — Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP — Jadan Baugh, Florida

*Indicates a tie