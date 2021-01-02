Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia football players, coaches continue Peach Bowl celebration on social media

Georgia beat Cincinnati 24-21 to finish the 2020 season.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Connor Riley
Based on how the Georgia players celebrated following the 24-21 win over Cincinnati, you can tell the victory meant a lot to the Georgia players.

The Bulldogs rallied from an 11-point deficit to come back and beat the Bearcats 24-21, handing Luke Fickell’s team its first loss of the season.

Whether it be kicker Jack Podlesny or quarterback JT Daniels, a number of players and coaches had no issue celebrating the season-ending win.

Perhaps the sweetest note or post-game comment came from head coach Kirby Smart. It involved a moment with Richard LeCounte, Georgia’s senior safety who had not played since the Kentucky game due to injuries.

Georgia was able to get LeCounte out there for one final play in a Georgia uniform.

Smart had suspected that there might be some people out there who thought that Georgia didn’t care all that much about winning the Peach Bowl.

Georgia’s fourth-quarter performance though spoke volumes about this Georgia team.

“The narrative was out there that our team didn’t want to be here, they didn’t want to practice. That was never true,” Smart said. “Our guys practiced hard. They played a really good, motivated football team that was trying to remain undefeated.”

The win gives Georgia an 8-2 record on the season and almost certainly a spot in the final top-10 of the college football rankings.

Players and coaches spoke often about wanting to play with this team one final time leading up to and after the win for Georgia.

“We’re here to do our thing and be the best players we can be,” quarterback JT Daniels said. “Every single day, every single practice, Malik Herring, Zeus, George, everyone goes out and practices to their best ability every single day with a focus on getting better.

“Over the last two and a half months, I’ve really just enjoyed the time of being with like-minded guys that are all about work, all about ball, all about competing.”

The Bulldogs were without several key starters for a variety of reasons. Since the game ended on Friday, the Bulldogs have already seen redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari declare for the 2021 NFL Draft after a stellar 3.0 performance in what was his final game as a Bulldog.

2020 was a difficult year for many. But thanks to Georgia’s efforts against Cincinnati, the Bulldogs were able to end the season and start 2021 on a high note.

