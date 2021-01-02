Georgia football players, coaches continue Peach Bowl celebration on social media
Based on how the Georgia players celebrated following the 24-21 win over Cincinnati, you can tell the victory meant a lot to the Georgia players.
The Bulldogs rallied from an 11-point deficit to come back and beat the Bearcats 24-21, handing Luke Fickell’s team its first loss of the season.
Whether it be kicker Jack Podlesny or quarterback JT Daniels, a number of players and coaches had no issue celebrating the season-ending win.
GOD IS GOOD
— Jack Podlesny (@JackPodlesny) January 1, 2021
they called James Cook into the locker room brb 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nMMzRFpNLu
— Jamie Han (@jamiehan) January 1, 2021
HOW BOUT THEM MF DAWGS
— JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) January 1, 2021
A special thanks to Ron Courson and his incredible staff who medically performed at an elite level all season!!
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 1, 2021
Go dawgs 🐶
— James Cook (@thegreat__4) January 1, 2021
Love this guy!!!! @_Azeez_8 hope my son’s grow up to be the man he is. https://t.co/eYA5tmcvwx
— Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) January 1, 2021
Very proud of this group for enduring and handling adversity with the correct mindset. All love @zeus1_34 @therealkmilt @1_blueprint @3wayyyy @thegreat__4 Go Dawgs🙏🏿4 pic.twitter.com/oEICS5KTQi
— Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) January 1, 2021
#DoItFor4 Love brudda🖤 @thegreat__4 pic.twitter.com/AsvGNrlRWr
— Zamir White (@zeus1_34) January 1, 2021
Brother🖤 https://t.co/C0utUX2wjD
— YTW_44 (@44Ytw) January 2, 2021
Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/yMbt6RvBUv
— Scott Sinclair (@coach_sinclair) January 1, 2021
🔗Fam🔗 pic.twitter.com/6S5xomfWcD
— Tray Scott (@TravionScott) January 1, 2021
Go Dawgs🐶
— YTW_44 (@44Ytw) January 1, 2021
For4💜Love you bro @thegreat__4
— Kendall Milton (@therealkmilt) January 2, 2021
Celebrating Them wins all year, ya hear me❗️ pic.twitter.com/VQinneFPvR
— XVIII (@humblehead_mark) January 2, 2021
JACKKKK AKA PODS
— Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) January 1, 2021
Perhaps the sweetest note or post-game comment came from head coach Kirby Smart. It involved a moment with Richard LeCounte, Georgia’s senior safety who had not played since the Kentucky game due to injuries.
Georgia was able to get LeCounte out there for one final play in a Georgia uniform.
💙 forever a DAWG!! https://t.co/uG98fA7ux5
— Richard LeCounte III (@LilEasy_35) January 2, 2021
Just wanted to make sure all of #DawgNation saw that Richard LeCounte was begging to get in and help his team win – he got in – the last play of the game – and was also voted a team captain by his teammates. Go Dawgs !! pic.twitter.com/q9MAext1f0
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 2, 2021
Smart had suspected that there might be some people out there who thought that Georgia didn’t care all that much about winning the Peach Bowl.
Georgia’s fourth-quarter performance though spoke volumes about this Georgia team.
“The narrative was out there that our team didn’t want to be here, they didn’t want to practice. That was never true,” Smart said. “Our guys practiced hard. They played a really good, motivated football team that was trying to remain undefeated.”
The win gives Georgia an 8-2 record on the season and almost certainly a spot in the final top-10 of the college football rankings.
Players and coaches spoke often about wanting to play with this team one final time leading up to and after the win for Georgia.
“We’re here to do our thing and be the best players we can be,” quarterback JT Daniels said. “Every single day, every single practice, Malik Herring, Zeus, George, everyone goes out and practices to their best ability every single day with a focus on getting better.
“Over the last two and a half months, I’ve really just enjoyed the time of being with like-minded guys that are all about work, all about ball, all about competing.”
The Bulldogs were without several key starters for a variety of reasons. Since the game ended on Friday, the Bulldogs have already seen redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari declare for the 2021 NFL Draft after a stellar 3.0 performance in what was his final game as a Bulldog.
One love, Dawg Nation 🙏🏿❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/lgtbFBgqrr
— Azeez (@_Azeez_8) January 2, 2021
2020 was a difficult year for many. But thanks to Georgia’s efforts against Cincinnati, the Bulldogs were able to end the season and start 2021 on a high note.
