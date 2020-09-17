Georgia football places 10 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams

Another sign that the season is just around the corner arrived on Thursday in the form of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team being announced. The Georgia Bulldogs — who sit at No. 4 in the current AP Poll — were well represented with a total of 10 players making the three teams. Only Alabama had more with 11. Two Bulldogs made it onto the first team, and both came on the defensive side of the ball. Richard LeCounte got the nod as a defensive back, with Jordan Davis earning one of the four defensive line spots. Related: How Jordan Davis kept the weight off and became UGA’s most important defender

Both are expected to be leaders for the Georgia team this year, with LeCounte entering his third season as a starter and Davis earning early NFL draft hype. The second team had seven Bulldogs on it. Trey Hill earned the center spot, while George Pickens took one of the two wide receiver spots. They were the only two Georgia offensive players to be honored, which is to be expected given the massive turnover the unit saw after the 2019 season. Georgia must replace the likes of Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. The Bulldogs also have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken. The All-SEC Second Team defense had four Bulldogs on it, with one at each level of the defense. Malik Herring got the nod on the defensive line, Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean both did so at the linebacker spot and Eric Stokes was named as one of the defensive backs.

Punter Jake Camarda also earned a spot on the second-team. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith was Georgia's lone player on the third-team. Smith was the former No. 1 recruit in the country and had 2.5 sacks in his freshman campaign in 2020. To see the full All-SEC teams, see below. First Team Preseason All-SEC

