Georgia football-Preseason All SEC-2020
Richard LeCounte was named First Team All-SEC

Georgia football places 10 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams

Another sign that the season is just around the corner arrived on Thursday in the form of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team being announced. The Georgia Bulldogs — who sit at No. 4 in the current AP Poll — were well represented with a total of 10 players making the three teams. Only Alabama had more with 11.

Two Bulldogs made it onto the first team, and both came on the defensive side of the ball. Richard LeCounte got the nod as a defensive back, with Jordan Davis earning one of the four defensive line spots.

Both are expected to be leaders for the Georgia team this year, with LeCounte entering his third season as a starter and Davis earning early NFL draft hype.

The second team had seven Bulldogs on it. Trey Hill earned the center spot, while George Pickens took one of the two wide receiver spots. They were the only two Georgia offensive players to be honored, which is to be expected given the massive turnover the unit saw after the 2019 season. Georgia must replace the likes of Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. The Bulldogs also have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken.

The All-SEC Second Team defense had four Bulldogs on it, with one at each level of the defense. Malik Herring got the nod on the defensive line, Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean both did so at the linebacker spot and Eric Stokes was named as one of the defensive backs.

Punter Jake Camarda also earned a spot on the second-team. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith was Georgia’s lone player on the third-team. Smith was the former No. 1 recruit in the country and had 2.5 sacks in his freshman campaign in 2020.

To see the full All-SEC teams, see below.

 First Team Preseason All-SEC

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama Trey Smith, Tennessee Darian Kinnard, Kentucky Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Najee Harris, Alabama Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M LaBryan Ray, Alabama Big Kat Bryant, Auburn Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama K.J. Britt, Auburn Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama Derek Stingley, LSU Richard LeCounte, Georgia Jacoby Stevens, LSU

PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina Deonte Brown, Alabama Landon Young, Kentucky Austin Deculus, LSU* Brodarious Hamm, Auburn* Wanya Morris, Tennessee* Ed Ingram, LSU*

C Trey Hill, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP Derek Stingley, LSU

DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri Malik Herring, Georgia Aaron Sterling,South Carolina Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee Monty Rice, Georgia Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State* Nakobe Dean, Georgia* Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida Eric Stokes, Georgia Demani Richardson, Texas A&M Tyree Gillespie, Missouri* Marco Wilson, Florida* Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL Carson Green, Texas A&M Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Evan Neal, Alabama Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR Seth Williams, Auburn Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss* Kadarius Toney, Florida* Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DL Zachary Carter, Florida Josh Paschal, Kentucky Kobe Jones, Mississippi State Glen Logan, LSU

LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt Nolan Smith, Georgia* Ernest Jones, South Carolina* Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina Bryce Thompson, Tennessee Yusuf Corker, Kentucky Christian Tutt, Auburn* Josh Jobe, Alabama*

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS Christian Tutt, Auburn

 

