Georgia football places 10 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams
Another sign that the season is just around the corner arrived on Thursday in the form of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team being announced. The Georgia Bulldogs — who sit at No. 4 in the current AP Poll — were well represented with a total of 10 players making the three teams. Only Alabama had more with 11.
Two Bulldogs made it onto the first team, and both came on the defensive side of the ball. Richard LeCounte got the nod as a defensive back, with Jordan Davis earning one of the four defensive line spots.
Related: How Jordan Davis kept the weight off and became UGA’s most important defender
Both are expected to be leaders for the Georgia team this year, with LeCounte entering his third season as a starter and Davis earning early NFL draft hype.
The second team had seven Bulldogs on it. Trey Hill earned the center spot, while George Pickens took one of the two wide receiver spots. They were the only two Georgia offensive players to be honored, which is to be expected given the massive turnover the unit saw after the 2019 season. Georgia must replace the likes of Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. The Bulldogs also have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken.
The All-SEC Second Team defense had four Bulldogs on it, with one at each level of the defense. Malik Herring got the nod on the defensive line, Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean both did so at the linebacker spot and Eric Stokes was named as one of the defensive backs.
Punter Jake Camarda also earned a spot on the second-team. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith was Georgia’s lone player on the third-team. Smith was the former No. 1 recruit in the country and had 2.5 sacks in his freshman campaign in 2020.
Related: Nolan Smith on Georgia pass rush: ‘We’re gonna cause a lot of havoc’
To see the full All-SEC teams, see below.
First Team Preseason All-SEC
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama Trey Smith, Tennessee Darian Kinnard, Kentucky Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB Kyle Trask, Florida
RB Najee Harris, Alabama Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M LaBryan Ray, Alabama Big Kat Bryant, Auburn Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama K.J. Britt, Auburn Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama Derek Stingley, LSU Richard LeCounte, Georgia Jacoby Stevens, LSU
PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina Deonte Brown, Alabama Landon Young, Kentucky Austin Deculus, LSU* Brodarious Hamm, Auburn* Wanya Morris, Tennessee* Ed Ingram, LSU*
C Trey Hill, Georgia
WR George Pickens, Georgia Terrace Marshall, LSU
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP Derek Stingley, LSU
DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri Malik Herring, Georgia Aaron Sterling,South Carolina Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee Monty Rice, Georgia Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State* Nakobe Dean, Georgia* Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB Kaiir Elam, Florida Eric Stokes, Georgia Demani Richardson, Texas A&M Tyree Gillespie, Missouri* Marco Wilson, Florida* Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
PK Cade York, LSU
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
TE Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL Carson Green, Texas A&M Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Evan Neal, Alabama Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR Seth Williams, Auburn Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB Bo Nix, Auburn
RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss* Kadarius Toney, Florida* Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DL Zachary Carter, Florida Josh Paschal, Kentucky Kobe Jones, Mississippi State Glen Logan, LSU
LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt Nolan Smith, Georgia* Ernest Jones, South Carolina* Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina Bryce Thompson, Tennessee Yusuf Corker, Kentucky Christian Tutt, Auburn* Josh Jobe, Alabama*
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
P Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS Christian Tutt, Auburn
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football: Back in black, and with red pants for road games
- LOOK: Social media thrilled with new Georgia uniforms that have ties to 1980 season
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks ‘up for grabs’ kicking competition
- How Jordan Davis kept the weight off and became UGA’s most important defender
- Kirby Smart explains Georgia football concerns, and how ‘Casualness cause casualties’
- Amarius Mims: The tall tales that go beyond a Georgia boy’s 5-star ranking
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should prepare for maddening College Football Playoff debate
- It’s official: Big Ten football to begin season in October