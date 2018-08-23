Georgia lands league-leading 12 players on preseason All-SEC team

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Georgia gets 12 players on All-SEC team On Thursday, the SEC released the preseason Coaches All-SEC team and no team was better represented than the Georgia Bulldogs. A total of 12 players made the cut, with three on the first team, eight on the second team and one on the third team.

Deandre Baker, J.R. Reed and Rodrigo Blankenship were named to the first team. For Baker and Blankenship, it’s the second time this week they’ve been honored as both players were named to the AP’s preseason All-American team earlier in the week. The eight Bulldogs named to the second team are as follows: running back D’Andre Swift, wide recevier Terry Godwin, tight end Isaac Nauta, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, Center Lamont Gaillard, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, outside linebacker D’Andre Walker and Mecole Hardman, who made the team as a punt returner. The lone third team member is arguably Georgia’s most notable player in quarterback Jake Fromm. Last season, Fromm led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff and was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Drew Lock of Missouri was named first team quarterback and Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham was named to the second team.

Georgia also had 12 players make the media’s preseason All-SEC Team. On that team, Baker, Reed and Blankenship also made the first team. To see the full list of who made what teams, click here. Past Georgia greats helping Zamir White Zamir White is hardly the first Georgia player to go down with an ACL injury. In recent years the likes of Nick Chubb, Keith Marshall and Malcolm Mitchell have all lost chunks of time due to season-ending knee injuries.