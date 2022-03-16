Kirby Smart puts record-breaking Georgia Pro Day into perspective, all about hard work

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart looked over the practice field in the Bulldogs’ indoor practice facility watching the greatest collection of talent the program has ever assembled into one class. “Wish I had some coming back and they could come back and play for us again,” Smart said, drawing chuckles from the assembled media. “I’m excited for them today.”

No doubt, Georgia set a school record with 14 players attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month and will surely set a new school mark with more than nine players drafted — perhaps as many as 15. The NFL has obviously taken note, to the extent that yet another team record was set by the College Football Playoff champions. “We broke our own (team) record of 122 NFL personnel here today,” Smart said. " We have about five or six head coaches, more than we’ve ever had. Luckily, we have a new team meeting room that we’re able to house these guys in.” The new $80 million Georgia football building paid dividends in the teams championships season and even now as the Bulldogs intend to maintain a perch atop college football. The proof is in the product, and the NFL coaches seem convinced.

“They’ve been very complimentary of our kids and the leadership of our kids and their knowledge,” Smart said. “Several head coaches were here last night and watched tape with our players, and went through each one by one, and they were really impressed with their football knowledge.” For all the coaching, facilities and developmental tools Georgia has on hand, Smart directed the credit back to his players. “The credit goes to these kids,” Smart said. “Our job is to develop them and make sure they are better people. “But they will tell you they are more successful because of the work ethic they achieved here,” he said. “It’s unique to have this collection of talent. It’s not every year you’re going to have 14 guys at the NFL Combine.”

UGA News