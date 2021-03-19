WATCH: The big winners from Georgia football Pro Day

Going into Wednesday’s Pro Day, Georgia appeared to have one fringe first-round pick. With workouts now complete, it still looks like Georgia has a player that could hear his name called late in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But it also now has a player that seems like a lock to be taken in the first round. That’s because both Eric Stokes and Azeez Ojulari helped their draft stock immensely.

Stokes ran a 4.25 40-yard dash, backing up what he ran earlier in the month. He also showed off with his 38.5-inch vertical jump. Stokes has aced the predraft process to this point and is pushing hard to be taken late in the first round.

“He’s a high-character young man who has done so much for our program,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Stokes. “People talk about the value he has on the field and the speed and the plays he’s had, but for all those things he’s great at, he’s a lot better person than anything else.”

As for Ojulari, he put 28 bench press reps while checking in with 34-inch arms. He also ran a 4.58 40 at 249 pounds. His impressive workout comes after leading the SEC in sacks and forced fumbles in 2020.

Ojulari seems like a strong candidate to be one of the first pass rushers taken in the NFL draft.

“When you rank tough players, Azeez Ojulari is really high,” Smart said. “He strikes well with contact. He never shies away. He doesn’t complain when you go full pads – he wants every part of it. He is a high character player off the field.”

Ojulari and Stokes weren’t the only Georgia players who made some money on Wednesday. The DawgNation team of Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley, Brandon Adams and Mike Griffith go deep on the Georgia Pro Day as well as the start of spring practice.

Among some of the other topics discussed:

Which Georgia players really made the most out of their Pro Day?

Which Bulldogs have the best chance of ending up in the first round?

What are some early takeaways from spring practice?

Which Georgia players can go from good to great?

Which players need to have a big spring?

What impact will Will Muschamp have on the Georgia program?

