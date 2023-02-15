What offensive coordinator changes means for Georgia football quarterback battle

Georgia’s offense was already going to look different. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is off to the NFL, meaning the Georgia offense will need a new maestro to conduct the offense. We knew those vying for the role would be Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. What we did not know is that Todd Monken would be leaving Georgia for the Baltimore Ravens and that Mike Bobo would be the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach moving forward.

Beck got live reps in said title game and finished his third season at Georgia completing 26 of his 35 pass attempts for four touchdowns. He’s considered the favorite to be Georgia’s starting quarterback. But he knows he’s got to continue to work to hold off Vandagriff and Stockton. Many thought Beck would lock up the backup quarterback job during the 2021 season, only he got beat out by Bennett, who then rose to prominence with the opportunity. “We’re starting from square one and then we’ll work our way up from there,” Beck said after the 65-7 win over TCU. Related: Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader Coaching changes often lead to twists and turns in quarterback battles. When Brian Schottenheimer replaced Bobo in 2015, no one thought Greyson Lambert would beat out Bryce Ramsey to be the Georgia starter. More recently, the arrival of Todd Monken saw Bennett emerge despite Jamie Newman being the presumed starter for much of the offseason. Vandagriff and Stockton will undoubtedly make the most of the coaching change. Both are talented passers in their own right and will use the change in system to try and push Beck. The offense under Bobo isn’t expected to undergo wholesale changes, but there will be some slight tweaks as Bobo puts his own stamps on the offense.

It’s also worth noting the long history Bobo has with Stockton. When the latter was a recruit in the 2022 cycle, he first committed to Bobo when he was the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Stockton ended up flipping that pledge to Georgia only after Bobo left to take the offensive coordinator job at Auburn. Now the two will be reunited at Georgia. As it stands, Beck has the best arm of the bunch. Stockton is the best runner, while Vandagriff has the highest upside thanks to his athletic gifts. Don’t expect a winner from the quarterback battle to be determined in the spring, in part because Georgia did not sign a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Georgia does not want to enter the fall with only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, so it will be imperative to keep all three quarterbacks through the second transfer portal window. The last time Georgia had to replace its starting quarterback and offensive coordinator came at the start of the 2020 season, with Monken calling plays and D’Wan Mathis taking the first snaps against Arkansas. Needless to say, that decision did not work out as Bennett relieved Mathis in the second quarter. But Bennett and Monken developed into a two-time national championship-winning duo for Georgia. The Bulldogs now have to replace both of them entering the 2023 season. Bobo will take over Monken’s playcalling duties, doing his best to replicate an offense that averaged 41.1 points per game last season. And the first major decision Bobo will make will be who ends up taking the first snap of Bobo’s second stint as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. What offensive coordinator changes means for Georgia football quarterback battle

