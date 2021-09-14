Stetson Bennett dealing with strained back, JT Daniels ‘pushing back’ from injury

“JT feels much better, he’s continued to improve, better now than he was on Saturday,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “I don’t know that he’s 100 percent, but he’s certainly getting closer to that.”

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is still “pushing back” from his injury, and Stetson Bennett has a strained lower back, according to Coach Kirby Smart.

Daniels sat out of Georgia’s 56-7 win over UAB last Saturday, giving way to experienced fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett.

Bennett, of course ripped up the Blazers to the tune of a school-record 5 touchdown passes — all in the first half — in a 10-of-12 passing performance that netted 288 yards. Bennett also had the longest run of the day for the Bulldogs, a 20-yarder, to set up another touchdown.

Georgia plays host to South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Saturday (TV: ESPN) but Smart gave no indication who might start. The Bulldogs are a 31-point favorite.

“Stetson is repping, JT is repping and Carson (Beck) is repping,” Smart said. " Stetson has actually got some lower back issues that he strained some stuff, but he’s able to go, but I don’t know he’s 100 percent.

“He’s been dinged up since Monday morning, but he went out and practiced as well,” Smart said. “They are all three practicing.

“I think Carson is 100 parent healthy, the other two are still pushing back,”