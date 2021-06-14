How Georgia football receiving corps might adjust with Demetris Robertson in transfer portal

ATHENS — Football is a fluid game of adjustments, so it’s only natural the Georgia receiver rotation figures to shuffle some personnel with sixth-year senior Demetris Robertson in the NCAA transfer portal as of Friday evening. Robertson, with his great speed, was in line to play the “Z” behind projected starter Jermaine Burton. The question is, which UGA receiver will slide over into Robertson’s former spot?

RELATED: ‘X’ marks the spot for incoming LSU transfer Arik Gilbert. The status of third-year sophomore Dominick Blaylock could play a role in determining that. Blaylock is still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered last fall while attempting to come back from the ACL injury he suffered in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. RELATED: Dominick Blaylock suffers torn ACL to previously injured knee last August A healthy Blaylock at 100 percent would certainly push for a starting position somewhere on the field, but ACL recoveries can be tricky, and UGA will exercise great caution in bringing Blaylock back. The 2021 season looks to feature a full slate of 12 games, so depth will likely be a factor. In addition to Blaylock, second-year freshman Justin Robinson or incoming freshman Adonai Mitchell would seem to make sense as options behind Burton at the Z. Robinson has a big frame at 6-4, 220, and enjoyed some success in spring scrimmages making catches downfield.

Mitchell has great explosion off the line and showed a high ceiling in the G-Day Game en route to 7 catches for 105 yards from quarterback JT Daniels. Georgia coaches might also look to put speedster Arian Smith outside. Smith recently returned from the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a silver medal after running the first leg for the Bulldogs’ 400-meter relay team. Of course, putting Smith in the slot behind veteran Kearis Jackson is another possibility that would create a match-up nightmare for opponents. RELATED: Arian Smith sprains wrist in spring Scrimmage One Incoming LSU pass-catcher Arik Gilbert has the size and skills to fit at the X, the go-to receiver position previously occupied by injured third-year sophomore George Pickens. Pickens, of course, suffered a torn ACL in March and is out indefinitely. Georgia second-year freshman Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, with his strong hands and sharp route-running, also figures to be lined up at the X once completely healed from the broken ankle he suffered last season.

Tight ends Darnell Washington, Jon Fitzpatrick and Brock Bowers have the sort of talent to make the “Ace” or two-tight end formation a reality. Just as it wouldn’t be surprising to see second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken dial-up two-back formations putting one — likely speedster James Cook — in motion. Cook, it should be noted, has and can line up as a receiver. Georgia plays a Pro-Style Spread offense featuring Air Raid concepts, whereby the primary receiver and route adjustments are dictated by how defenses align and choose to defend. More on JT Daniels California spring break Georgia’s JT Daniels looks like Mater Dei version 3 takeaways from JT Daniels’ & teammates SoCal vacation

UGA News