The most important recruiting battles for Georgia football in the 2021 class

Georgia is once again aiming to put together one of the best-recruiting classes in the country for the 2021 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have signed a top-three class in each of the past four recruiting cycles, making them the only program to do so. But the Bulldogs won’t do so without a challenge from a number of schools for some of the Bulldogs’ top targets. And some of those recruiting battles are going to be more important to Georgia than others. That’s predicated more on the fact that some positions in this 2021 recruiting cycle are more important than others.

Georgia signed seven offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting cycle. It added five wide receivers as well. Those positions just aren’t as big of a need in the 2021 cycle as they were a season ago. That’s why 5-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims or 4-star wide receiver Deion Colzie aren’t near the top of this list. 1. Smael Mondon, 5-star inside linebacker Kirby Smart made it a point to highlight the importance of landing linebackers in the 2021 cycle, as Georgia signed just one in the 2020 class in Mekhail Sherman. While Sherman can play both spots, it’s more likely he starts out as an outside linebacker. This bumps the inside linebacker spot to the top of the needs list from a position standpoint. Seniors Monty Rice and Nate McBride will graduate after this year, while Channing Tindall and Quay Walker will both be juniors. And there might not be a better prospect on the board at the moment to fill this spot than Mondon. He’s the No. 27 ranked player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Mondon plays for Paulding County High School and comes from Dallas, Ga. Mondon made a bit of news this week as he teased a June decision date for his commitment. The Bulldogs’ chief competition for Mondon should be seen as Tennessee and Auburn, perhaps making it all the more important that Georgia land his services, as Georgia plays both schools every year.

2. Dallas Turner, 4-star outside linebacker As highlighted above, linebacker is a big position of need for this cycle, at both spots. The outside linebacker spot will see Walter Grant and Jermaine Johnson graduate, while Azeez Ojulari — Georgia’s best pass rusher — is draft-eligible after the 2020 season. The Bulldogs already have one outside linebacker committed in the 2021 cycle in Elijah Jeudy, a 4-star prospect out of Philadelphia. And if the Bulldogs are able to add Turner, that would make for two very nice additions at the position. Turner is the No. 46 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He plays for Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas in South Florida, the same school that 2020 signee Marcus Rosemy came from. As for the Bulldogs top competition for the 6-foot-4 outside linebacker, it is shaping up as a Georgia-Alabama battle. Turner recently told DawgNation that the Crimson Tide had a lead over Georgia at the moment. Related: Dallas Turner: Why Alabama has a slight lead on UGA for the elite pass rusher

4. Barrett Carter, 4-star inside linebacker If Mondon is target 1A at inside linebacker, Carter is 1B. While he’s a little bit lower ranked in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Carter might be the best pound-for-pound high school football player in the state of Georgia for this coming season. The reason Carter is down at four, and not two, is because it seems like he is trending away from Georgia at the moment. Clemson is seen as a very serious contender for Carter. The Tigers have already earned a commitment from Carter’s high school teammate in 4-star cornerback Jordan Hancock. Clemson also has a strong track record in the Atlanta area in recent years. This recruitment isn’t over yet and Georgia is going to try and land Carter up until he signs, but the Bulldogs will face a stiff challenge from Clemson if it is to land Carter. 5. Maason Smith, 5-star defensive tackle Georgia has landed a 5-star defensive lineman in each of the past two recruiting cycles in Jalen Carter and Travon Walker. Tray Scott has also done a good job of adding consistent depth over the years at the position as well, signing multiple defensive linemen in every class.