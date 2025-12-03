The early signing period for the 2026 cycle begins on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 5. Below, you can find information on the Georgia football recruiting 2026 recruiting class commitments, signees, targets and live updates.

Georgia will begin the day with 28 commitments and the No. 6-ranked class for the cycle. But the class is far from complete and there will be plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Georgia football recruiting class 2026 live updates, latest news

5:30 a.m. ET: Georgia has already seen plenty of fireworks this week on the recruiting trail. The Bulldogs have suffered three de-commitments, including 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis on Tuesday night.

After much discussion, Curtis did indeed finally flip to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The departure drops Georgia from the No. 2-ranked recruiting class to the No. 6 ranked recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

If Georgia ends the day there, it would be the lowest-ranked recruiting class that Kirby Smart has signed since his first season in Athens.

But Georgia does have a few targets still on the board. Four-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison and three-star safety Blake Stewart are both set to announce their commitments on Wednesday. Georgia is a finalist for both prospects.

The status of Seven Cloud and Chace Calicut will be worth watching on Wednesday as well. Both players were arrested after they committed to Georgia. Because of those legal situations, it’s unclear if either will sign with Georgia. Both cases are still ongoing.

Even with the loss of Curtis, Georgia still has a number of talented players in the class that could potentially help right away. Seven commits are currently ranked inside the top 100 for the class.

The strengths of the class come on the offensive line and in the secondary. Five-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko is the highest-ranked commitment entering Wednesday, while the Bulldogs have three defensive backs who rank among the top-100 overall players per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Georgia wants to build through the high school rankings. As the Bulldogs enter the day with 28 commitments, that will continue to be the case for Georgia.

“You’re always gonna be young now in college, unless you choose to say, I’m going all portal, and I’m taking all older kids, and I’m rolling the dice that I hit on the right ones. And some programs have taken that approach,” Smart said after beating Georgia Tech. “Our approach is go get talented young players, try to keep them. But we’ll always be young. We’re just gonna always be young.”

Georgia football recruiting class 2026 signees

*This will be updated as players sign with Georgia. All rankings come from the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Georgia football recruiting class 2026 commitments

*This will be updated as players commit to Georgia. All rankings come from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ekene Ogboko: Five-star offensive lineman, South Garner High School, Garner, North Carolina, No. 33 overall player, No. 5 offensive tackle, No. 4 player in North Carolina

Kaiden Prothro: Four-star tight end, Bowdon, Bowdon, Georgia, No. 35 overall player, No. 4 tight end, No. 5 player in Georgia

Justice Fitzpatrick: Four-star cornerback, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, No. 58 overall player, No. 6 cornerback, No. 3 player in Florida

Caden Harris: Four-star cornerback, Haywood, Brownsville, Tennessee, No. 75 overall player, No. 8 cornerback, No. 3 player in Tennessee

Craig Dandridge: Four-star wide receiver, Cambridge, Alpharetta, Georgia, No. 92 overall player, No. 11 wide receiver, No. 12 player in Georgia

Pierre Dean: Four-star defensive lineman, West Forsyth, Clemmons, North Carolina, No. 98 overall player, No. 11 EDGE, No. 6 player in North Carolina

Valdin Sone: Four-star DL, Blue Ridge School, Dyke, Virginia, No. 131 overall player, No. 15 defensive lineman, No. 4 player in Virginia

Brady Marchese: Four-star wide receiver, Cartersville, Cartersville, Georgia, No. 134 overall player, No. 20 wide receiver, No. 15 player in Georgia

Khamari Brooks: Four-star outside linebacker, North Oconee, Bogart, Georgia, No. 158 overall player, No. 20 EDGE, No. 17 player in Georgia

Tyriq Green: Four-star athlete, Buford, Buford, Georgia, No. 163 overall player, No. 8 athlete, No. 19 player in Georgia

Ryan Mosley: Four-star wide receiver, Carrollton, Carrollton, Georgia, No. 187 overall player, No. 31 wide receiver, No. 20 player in Georgia

Zech Fort: Four-star safety, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida, No. 191 overall player, No. 17 safety, No. 28 player in Florida

Brayden Fogle: Four-star tight end, Lexington, Mansfield, Ohio, No. 196 overall player, No. 8 tight end, No. 11 player in Ohio

Jae Lamar: Four-star running back, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia, No. 212 overall player, No. 16 running back, No. 24 player in Georgia

Lincoln Keyes: Four-star tight end, Saline, Saline, Michigan, No. 221 overall player, No. 10 tight end, No. 4 player in Michigan

Anthony Lonon Jr.: Four-star defensive lineman, No. 293 overall player, No. 33 defensive lineman, No. 36 player in Georgia

Nick Abrams: Four-star linebacker, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Maryland, No. 303 overall player, No. 19 linebacker, No. 8 player in Maryland

Chace Calicut: Four-star cornerback, North Shore, Houston, No. 308 overall player, No. 27 cornerback, No. 37 player in Texas

Graham Houston: Four-star offensive lineman, Buford, Buford, Georgia, No. 318 overall player, No. 22 interior offensive lineman, No. 39 player in Georgia

Elijah Littlejohn: Four-star EDGE, West Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina, No. 408 overall player, No. 31 EDGE, No. 18 player in North Carolina

Carter Luckie: Four-star defensive lineman, Norcross, Norcross, Georgia, No. 408 overall player, No. 43 defensive lineman, No. 44 player in Georgia

Zykie Helton: Three-star offensive lineman, Carrollton, Carrollton, Georgia, No. 516 overall player, No. 41 interior offensive lineman, No. 54 player in Georgia.

Preston Carey: Three-star defensive lineman, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida, No. 572 overall player, No. 64 defensive lineman, No. 71 player in Florida

Zachary Lewis: Three-star offensive lineman, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Georgia, No. 572 overall player, No. 45 interior offensive lineman, No. 62 player in Georgia

Seven Cloud: Three-star defensive lineman, Butler Community College, El Dorado, Kansas, No. 9 overall JUCO player, No. 3 defensive lineman, No. 2 player in state

Wade Register: Three-star punter, Trinity Christian, Dublin, Georgia, No. 2576 overall player, No. 1 punter, No. 242 player in Georgia

Harran Zureikat: Three-star kicker, Fox Chapel Area, Pittsburgh, No. 2759 overall player, No. 1 kicker, No. 75 player in Pennsylvania

Georgia football recruiting class 2025 targets

Tyreek Jemison: Four-star offensive lineman, Paulding County, Dallas, Georgia, No. 238 overall player, No. 17 interior offensive lineman, No. 30 player in Georgia. Deciding between Georgia and Ole Miss at 8:30 a.m. ET

Blake Stewart: Three-star defensive back, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, No. 461 overall player, No. 39 safety, No. 49 player in Georgia. Deciding between Miami, Vanderbilt and Georgia at 3:45 p.m. ET

Georgia football 2025 recruiting position breakdown

QB: 0

RB: 1

WR: 3

TE: 3

OL: 4

DL: 6

OLB: 1

ILB: 2

DB: 6

Special teams: 2

Total: 28 commitments

Georgia football 2025 recruiting geographic breakdown

Georgia: 15

Florida: 3

North Carolina: 3

Maryland: 1

Michigan: 1

Ohio: 1

Pennsylvania: 1

Tennessee: 1

Texas: 1

Virginia: 1