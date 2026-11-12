He is the top offensive lineman in the country and one of the best players in the 2027 class. So how did UGA pull him away from Texas A&M.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insider Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell take a deep dive into the most stunning story of this recruiting cycle.

How Kirby Smart got a commitment from 5-star OT Mark Matthews.Matthews had been locked down with the Aggies for months, but now he’s all set to be one of the best offensive lineman Kirby Smart has signed.

We will discuss how Smart pulled it off and what it means for the other tackles that UGA has already signed. Later, Jeff catches up with one of the top players in Georgia for the 2028 class. 4-star safety Casey Barner has dropped hints about where he stands with UGA, so we wanted to find out what Barner thinks about the Dawgs.

Then Kaylee will bring you the top UGA commitment highlights of the week and show you some impressive stuff from our Dawg of the Week 4-star TE Asa Wall who is doing it all.

Before the Hedges drops every Wednesday at 7pm.

More from DawgNation: https://www.dawgnation.com/