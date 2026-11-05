Kirby Smart has gotten a lot of attention in the wake of Georgia’s victory over Florida about how he chooses to build his roster.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insiders Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell dig into what Kirby had to say about the transfer portal and why the narrative isn’t always true.

Then we look at what Georgia’s top recruits had to say who were in attendance for the Dawgs win over the Gators. It is some surprisingly candid commentary.

Plus, Jeff will bring you the story of the Florida fan who went straight in the Dawgs recruit section to chat with some UGA commitments and try to change their minds.

Later, Kaylee brings you the top UGA commitment highlights of the week. And we choose of Our Dawg of the Month.

Finally, we update UGA’s top targets in the Class of 2028.

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