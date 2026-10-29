Georgia recruiting classes aren’t as deep as they used to be, but Kirby Smart can still land guys who will get on the field quicky.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insider Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell show you the top tiers of this class.

The players who could be starting in their first year, those that should get plenty of playing time and the sleepers who will start a little later on.

It won’t surprise anyone that Jeff thinks 5-star RB Kemon Spell and 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar will play right away, but the instant impact players on defense are two you might not expect.

Then, we introduce you to UGA’s newest 3-star QB Bo Byran. Yes, he’s Luke Bryan’s son, so it wasn’t a hard choice for him to pick Georgia when he was offered. But we will hear why UGA wanted him.

Plus, it’s a look at how Florida’s recruiting is changing under Jon Sumrall and why he could be a problem for the Dawgs.We also bring you the top UGA commit highlights of the week and bring you a new No. 1 on Georgia’s top targets list.

Tickets are still on sale for our 2026 DawgNation Invasion of Ole Miss.

We will be at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate

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