He didn’t start a Dawg, but he’s thrilled to be one now.

On DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insider Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell bring you Jeff’s one-on-one interview with new UGA 5-star OT Mark Matthews.

Jeff went down to Florida to meet with the big man and this interview is extremely entertaining. And we will get the intel from Jeff on what it took to get Matthews to become the highest rated offensive lineman to commit to UGA under Kirby Smart.

Then we breakdown another UGA offensive line commit, 3-star OL Dante Wade from Tennessee. He’s in the class of 2028, but Jeff will explain why you should take notice of this early offer and commitment.

Plus, we bring you what we are hearing from the recruits after Georgia’s blowout win over Missouri, including why one key target – who is the son of a former NFL star – says Georgia will be hard to beat.

Later, it’s our top commit highlights of the week including some incredible plays by UGA’s other 5-stars recruits.

Then we show you the emotional scenes as Rabun Gap remembers their fallen teammate and UGA commit Marcellus Young Casario.

Before The Hedges airs at 7pm every Wednesday.

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