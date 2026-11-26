We have the final word from the top player in the state of Georgia on UGA chances to pull a big move just before signing day.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insider Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell breakdown how Georgia his handling the final week of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

There’s a lot of rumors that the Dawgs are making a huge push to land 5-star EDGE DJ Jacobs, whose dad played at UGA and whose Godfather is Mark Richt.

So Jeff went to Blessed Trinity to check in with DJ and see where the Dawgs stand. Then we look at the five players who we think UGA could also flip. What are the chances Jamar Taylor, Drew Williams, Darrian Tomlin, Roscoe Hayes and 5-star safety Kamarui Dorsey flip to UGA or stick with their commitments.

We also look at the chances Georgia loses any players in this final week and how Glenn Schumann taking the head job at FSU affects this class. Jeff checks in with 4-star LB Joakim Gouda on if this changes his situation.

Finally, it’s Mansell’s Details: the best UGA commit highlights of the week, including a 400-yard rushing performance (that’s not a typo) from our Dawg of the Week.

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