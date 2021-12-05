Georgia football report card: Bulldogs fail to make grade vs. Alabama in SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA — Georgia football got put to the test by determined Alabama on Saturday afternoon, and the results had Bulldogs’ fans seeing red. The Crimson Tide upset Georgia by a 41-24 count on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama spotted UGA a 10-0 lead and then exploded for 24 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs were outgained 319 to 61 and had two three-and-out series over that pivotal 15-minute span. The Bulldogs trailed 24-17 at the half and things got worse. Georgia turned the ball over on downs at the Alabama 19 and had two turnovers in the second half, including a Pick 6. Alabama outgained Georgia 536 yards to 449 and was more effective on third downs, converting 7 of 14 while Georgia was only 3 of 12 on third downs. The Crimson Tide defense also outplayed the Bulldogs, forcing two turnovers while Georgia couldn’t force any, and recording 6 TFLs to UGA’s 4. QUARTERBACK (C+) Stetson Bennett was 29-of-48 passing for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he also had 2 interceptions — including a Pick 6 — turned the ball over with a fourth down incompletion. Bennett had 7 rush attempts for 11 yards, including 3 sacks. RUNNING BACK (A-) Kenny McIntosh had the longest run among the backs for a second straight game, breaking off a 12-yarder. James Cook had a team-high 11 carries for 38 yards and 4 catches for 28 yards. Zamir White had 7 carries for 27 yards and 2 catches for 17 yards. RECEIVERS (B)

George Pickens made a leaping 37-yard catch early, helping Georgia get off to fast start. Brock Bowers was the main target, though, making 10 catches off 16 targets for 139 yards and a TD. Jermaine Burton made some clutch catches, 3 for 36 yards. Darnell Washington had a 5-yard TD catch. Ladd McConkey showed some serious jets on his 32-yard TD catch. OFFENSIVE LINE (B) The pass protection was good and run lanes were present, but there were some costly penalties. Jamaree Salyer’s false start in the fourth quarter led Kirby Smart to change his call to go for a fourth-and-10 to punting on fourth-and-15. Justin Shaffer also had a false start at the 3-yard line. DEFENSIVE LINE (B) Jordan Davis led the linemen with four tackles, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt made a tremendous play in pursuit, stripping Bryce Young of the football. Nolan Smith and Travon Walker were in on 2 stops. The unit did not do much to keep Bryce Young hemmed in. LINEBACKERS (B-) Nakobe Dean was all over the field with 5 tackles, 2 pass breaks-ups and 2 quarterback hurries. Dean, however, missed a tackle on Young, who escaped and on third-and-2 hit Jahleel Billingsly for 22-yard gain. The drive ended with a field goal after Dean’s QBP. SECONDARY (D+) Young passed for an SEC Championship Game-record 421 yards and accumulated an SEC-record 461 yards. The Tide had three pass completions of 40 yards or longer, including Jameson Williams’ 67-yard TD catch and 55-yard TD catch. There were three broken coverages. Lewis Cine had a team-high 7 tackles. Derion Kendrick had 2 pass interference penalties. SPECIAL TEAMS (A) Jake Camarda boomed an SEC Championship Game-record 68-yard punt. Jack Podlesny hit a 38-yard field goal on his only attempt in the game. Kenny McIntosh had a 25-yard kick return and Zamir White had a 20-yard kick return. COACHING (B-)

The Georgia game plan was conservative on offense and defense, and the adjustments did not seem to be very effective at halftime. Smart said this game could serve as a “wake-up call for his football team.

