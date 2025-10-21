clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Gunner Stockton ‘live as anybody’ in Heisman race, back among favorites
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton is back in the Heisman Trophy picture, and SEC Network expert Peter Burns doesn’t see that changing.
Mike Griffith
Patience pays off in a big way for Georgia football tight end room: ‘We …
ATHENS — Georgia saw leading receiver Colbie Young suffer a leg injury on the third play of the game.
Connor Riley
How Florida firing Billy Napier impacts Georgia in 2025 and beyond
Kirby Smart has outlasted another Florida coach, as the program elected to move on from Billy Napier on Sunday.
Connor Riley
How Josh Horton emerged as Georgia’s most impactful defensive transfer
ATHENS — Of the five defensive transfers Georgia brought in this offseason, defensive lineman Josh Horton generated the least amount of buzz.
Connor Riley
CBS: Kirby Smart ‘best coach on planet,’ but Georgia ‘incredibly …
ATHENS — Georgia football is on the upswing, the team ranked back in the Top 5 after a stirring 43-35 home win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
