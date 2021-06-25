Gus Malzahn plans for national titles at Central Florida, proposed 12-team playoff opens door

ATHENS — Former Georgia rival Gus Malzahn is ready to get back to competing for championships and being himself, designing creative game plans and play-calling with flair. “I’m going to get back to being me,” Malzahn told ESPN reporter Chris Low. “I’m a former high school coach who loves coaching offense and being creative in everything that goes with that. I’ll call plays the rest of my career.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart once said that when playing a Malzahn offense, the goal was to survive the first quarter until you could get a bead on what he was up to. Smart and Malzahn had an on-field rivalry, meeting as coordinators and head coaches between Smart’s time at Alabama and Malzahn’s tenures as the Tigers OC and head coach. RELATED: Inside the numbers of bitter on-field battles between Kirby and Gus RELATED: Kirby Smart shares thoughts on Gus Malzahn’s firing at Auburn Malzahn’s championship quests will now come out of Central Florida, a rising power in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights, playing out of a campus with an eye-popping 71,948 students, could figure more prominently among championship contenders with college football seemingly on the verge of expanding to a 12-team playoff.

RELATED: 3 reasons why 12-team playoff is great for college football “The way we’re going to recruit here,” Malzahn said, “I really believe we’ll win a national championship in the near future.” Applying the 12-team playoff model to the 2017 season, UCF would have played at Alabama in Tuscaloosa in a 5-12 game in the first game of the playoffs. Those 2017 Knights went 13-0 and claim a piece of the national championship, even though the College Football Playoff selection committee did not select them for the four-team playoff. Central Florida closed the season beating an Auburn team coached by Malzahn 34-27 in a New Year’s Six Bowl showdown at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It’s worth noting because that 2017 Auburn team beat Alabama 26-14, and also topped Georgia in the regular season 40-17 before the Bulldogs avenged the loss in the SEC title. game.

Malzahn said that 2017 UCF team “could have played with anybody in the country.” And now it seems Central Florida — and many other schools — will have the chance to do just that once the 12-team College Football Playoff is finalized. The 12-team CFP model gained steam in June when it was essentially approved by the CFP management committee and the CFP board of managers in successive weeks. The board of managers made up of presidents and chancellors representing each of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame, recently approved the 12-team playoff “begin a summer review phase,” per ESPN Under the proposed model the 12-team playoff field would be set by taking the top six ranked conference champions, and then the next six best as selected by the College Football Playoff Committee. The teams that are seeded 5-12 meet in the first round of playoffs — the better seed hosting the game in its home stadium — after the respective league championship games.

The winners advance to face the top four teams, which have byes. Those four quarterfinal games will be held via bowl sites, as would the two semifinal games leading up to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. This 12-team proposal was two years in the making. It was well-thought-out by a star-studded sub-committee consisting of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. The current four-team CFP model has a contract that runs through the 2025 season, though there has been speculation the 12-team model could begin as early as 2023.

UGA News