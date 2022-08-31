For all Georgia football lost on defense, don’t ignore the rise and return of leading pass rusher Robert Beal

Much has been made about all that Georgia lost from last season’s defense. There’s no Jordan Davis, no Travon Walker nor Nakobe Dean. It became one of the bigger talking points of the offseason, one that Georgia defenders are well aware of it and at this point tired of hearing about. What hasn’t been discussed as much is the fact that Georgia brings back the player that led the team in sacks last season. It was not one of the NFL-bound defenders, but senior outside linebacker Robert Beal.

Following Adam Anderson’s suspension from the program, Beal saw his snap count increase significantly. With that, came the sacks. Beal finished the year with 6.5 sacks but 5.0 of those came in Georgia’s final six games. He notched sacks in both College Football Playoff games against Alabama and Michigan. Now as an established veteran, the one they call Big Beefy, is ready to eat some more. “It’s built his confidence up,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s very confident in the system now and we’re very confident in him because of the playing time he’s earned. He did a tremendous job at the end of the year and had a really good camp.” Related: Kirby Smart confident in Oregon football gameplan: ' I know who the quarterback is going to be’ Beal signed with Georgia as a member of the 2017 class, the same year Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift and Andrew Thomas all enrolled at Georgia. Beal saw Georgia bring in the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson and Nolan Smith in successive signing classes, pushing him down the roster. Following the 2019 loss to LSU, Beal entered the transfer portal. But he pulled his name out and elected to remain with the Bulldogs. That move paid off last season for both the player and the Georgia team.

Thanks to the NCAA extending an extra year of eligibility, Beal is one of four super seniors as he joins Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith and William Poole. He’s looking to make the most out of this season, with another strong season likely cementing his status as an NFL draft prospect. “He’s playing physical. Playing tough,” Smart said. “I think he realizes this is a big opportunity for him. I’m very pleased with what he’s done and the work he’s done.” Georgia went out and signed three edge rushers in this past recruiting cycle in Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith and CJ Madden. Jones was a 5-star prospect and Smith is as physically impressive as any of Georgia’s 2022 signees. There is also MJ Sherman and Chaz Chambliss looking to earn playing time in this defense. Yet it will be Beal who is teaming up with Nolan Smith to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. The two pair well together, with Smith being the all-around star that can drop into coverage of set the edge in run defense. Related: Nolan Smith, Georgia football pass rush not strictly focused on stats: ‘That’s when you accomplish nothing’ Beal conversely excels at getting to the quarterback. Having someone like that to pair with and push Smith makes the outside linebacker position a strength for Georgia.

