Georgia football sees Robert Beal leave Tennessee game with injury
Georgia was already thin at the outside linebacker position following Nolan Smith’s injury last week. On Saturday, outside linebacker Robert Beal left the game with an injury in the third quarter. It was not a lower-body injury for the senior.
Beal got the start for Smith on Saturday. Beal led Georgia in sacks last season and has played a ton of football. He picked two tackles before exiting the game.
Behind him, Georgia has Chaz Chambliss. Further down the depth chart is redshirt sophomore MJ Sherman and freshman Marvin Jones Jr.
But none of those players are as experienced as Beal.
“This is the next man up. That is what football is,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “We have got an outside linebacker room that we feel comfortable with. Those guys play outside linebacker. MJ Sherman and Marvin (Jones Jr.), those guys do a good job. Those guys will get reps there.”
Smith was Georgia’s top pass rusher on the season, racking up 3.0 sacks. The Georgia defense though did deliver a strong first-half performance without him. The Volunteers were held to just 139 yards in the first half and a season-low six points.
At the time of the injury, Georgia led 24-6. The Bulldogs have sacked Hendon Hooker four times, with defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Tramel Walthour getting home in the first half and Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Warren Brinson getting there in the second half.
