Georgia football sees Robert Beal leave Tennessee game with injury

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Tennessee
6
3rd QTR
9:53
24
(1) Georgia
  • Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
  • Middle Tennessee
    21
    4th QTR
    11:59
    Louisiana Tech
    40
    Baylor
    38
    4th QTR
    9:15
    Oklahoma
    28
    Georgia State
    35
    4th QTR
    13:07
    Southern Miss
    14
    (8) Oregon
    35
    3rd QTR
    6:23
    Colorado
    10
  • (16) Penn State
    31
    3rd QTR
    8:21
    Indiana
    7
    (22) Syracuse
    6
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    Pittsburgh
    17
    UTSA
    23
    3rd QTR
    2:05
    UAB
    17
    New Mexico
    10
    3rd QTR
    3:35
    Utah State
    17
  • (18) Oklahoma State
    7
    3rd QTR
    6:29
    Kansas
    31
    (25) UCF
    21
    3rd QTR
    4:07
    Memphis
    21
    Washington State
    42
    3rd QTR
    12:46
    Stanford
    7
    West Virginia
    7
    4th QTR
    15:00
    Iowa State
    10
  • Michigan State
    16
    3rd QTR
    5:45
    (14) Illinois
    7
    South Alabama
    17
    Halftime
    Georgia Southern
    24
    (23) Liberty
    21
    3rd QTR
    10:01
    Arkansas
    3
    Navy
    3
    3rd QTR
    7:13
    Cincinnati
    20
  • Florida International
    14
    Halftime
    North Texas
    45
    Troy
    0
    2nd QTR
    8:01
    Louisiana
    0
    Texas State
    21
    2nd QTR
    11:39
    Louisiana-Monroe
    7
    BYU
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 2 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
  • Texas
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (13) Kansas State
    (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (15) LSU
    UNLV
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    San Diego State
    Houston
    Sat, 11/5 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    SMU
  • Arizona
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @11:30 ET
    (12) Utah
    James Madison
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Vanderbilt
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Rutgers
  • Florida State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 11/5 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
    (20) Wake Forest
    Sun, 11/6 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (21) North Carolina State
  • California
    Sun, 11/6 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (9) USC
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/6 on MW Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    (10) UCLA
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 2 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
  • UTEP
    30
    Final
    Rice
    37
    Appalachian State
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    35
    Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
  • (24) Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Charlotte
    7
    (2) Ohio State
    21
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
  • Florida
    41
    Final
    Texas A&M
    24
    (17) North Carolina
    31
    Final
    Virginia
    28
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
    Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
  • Minnesota
    20
    Final
    Nebraska
    13
    Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
    Texas Tech
    24
    Final
    (7) TCU
    34
    Kentucky
    21
    Final
    Missouri
    17
  • Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
  • Middle Tennessee
    21
    4th QTR
    11:59
    Louisiana Tech
    40
    Baylor
    38
    4th QTR
    9:15
    Oklahoma
    28
    Georgia State
    35
    4th QTR
    13:07
    Southern Miss
    14
    (8) Oregon
    35
    3rd QTR
    6:23
    Colorado
    10

Georgia football sees Robert Beal leave Tennessee game with injury

Georgia during a game against Auburn on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Kari Hodges)
Kari Hodges
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia was already thin at the outside linebacker position following Nolan Smith’s injury last week. On Saturday, outside linebacker Robert Beal left the game with an injury in the third quarter. It was not a lower-body injury for the senior.

Beal got the start for Smith on Saturday. Beal led Georgia in sacks last season and has played a ton of football. He picked two tackles before exiting the game.

Behind him, Georgia has Chaz Chambliss. Further down the depth chart is redshirt sophomore MJ Sherman and freshman Marvin Jones Jr.

But none of those players are as experienced as Beal.

“This is the next man up. That is what football is,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “We have got an outside linebacker room that we feel comfortable with. Those guys play outside linebacker. MJ Sherman and Marvin (Jones Jr.), those guys do a good job. Those guys will get reps there.”

Smith was Georgia’s top pass rusher on the season, racking up 3.0 sacks. The Georgia defense though did deliver a strong first-half performance without him. The Volunteers were held to just 139 yards in the first half and a season-low six points.

At the time of the injury, Georgia led 24-6. The Bulldogs have sacked Hendon Hooker four times, with defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Tramel Walthour getting home in the first half and Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Warren Brinson getting there in the second half.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia dominates first half 24-6, Josh Heupel plans for Tennessee to …
Leave a Comment