Where Georgia football turns to now at the running back spot in the 2021 class

But those plans got upended following the suspension of in-person recruiting due to COVID-19. And while both liked what Georgia had to offer, Henderson and Pryor decided that Ohio State was the best place for their future.

Georgia football did a good job of recruiting 5-star running back TreVeyon Henderson and 4-star running back Evan Pryor . Both had made trips to Athens and both highly touted prospects made plans to return at some point.

“It is more so like the vibe,” Edwards said on what he likes about Georgia. “I like the vibe they give off with me. I like the people who are around there.”

The other big out of state name to know right now is 4-star running back LJ Johnson. He is from Cypress, Texas and rated as the No. 5 running back in the country. Johnson also clocks in as the No. 51 overall prospect.

Johnson has not yet visited Georgia but has still mentioned the Bulldogs as a top school, along with the likes of Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. Georgia nearly pulled 5-star running back Zach Evans out of the Houston area in the 2020 class but that ultimately didn’t end up happening. Until Johnson visits Georgia, it’s tough to envision him in the class.

There are also some “local” options for Georgia should the Bulldogs miss out on some of the national choices.

First, there is Cody Brown. He hails from Lilburn, Ga. and starred for Parkview High School this past season. Per MaxPreps, Brown ran for 1,676 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. He was named the Top Junior by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta as he led Parkview to an appearance in the semifinals in Georgia’s highest classification.