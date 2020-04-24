Arkansas shares awesome video of Sam Pittman celebrating Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson selections

But what he did on Thursday night with Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson topped any of his past celebrations.

During his time at Georgia, then offensive line coach Sam Pittman was known for celebrating big wins for the Georgia offensive line on Twitter with some amusing videos.

The moment with Wilson and Pittman was especially touching.

“I told you in recruiting you were going to be a first-rounder and by golly you did it,” Pittman said. “You did it, I didn’t.”

A clearly emotional Wilson responded with a simple, “Coach, I love you man.”

Pittman also played a key role interning Isaiah Wynn into a first-round pick by the New England Patriots back in the 2018 NFL Draft. Georgia now has had seven offensive linemen drafted in the first round of the NFL draft. Pittman coached three of them.

Wilson and Thomas were Pittman’s first two big recruiting wins in his time at Georgia. From there he went on to land the likes of Cade Mays, Clay Webb and a slew of other highly touted recruits. There’s no doubt that he can do the same at Arkansas after seeing the joy that Thomas and Wilson have when talking to Pittman.

Even Georgia 2020 signee Tate Ratledge chimed in on the video, praising Pittman.