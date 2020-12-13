Georgia football SEC Week 12 roundup: What DawgNation needs to know

It’s always a great day for Georgia when the Bulldogs win and the Gators lose.

For the second time this season, that happened on the same day Saturday. The No. 9 Bulldogs took care of business early against the No. 25 Missouri Tigers while the No. 6 Gators suffered an upset defeat to unranked LSU in the evening TV window.

Plenty more happened around the SEC on Saturday. Consider this your weekly need-to-know on all things SEC. Just served up for the appetite of the discriminating Georgia reader.

This Week’s Scores

No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3

Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34

Auburn 24, Mississippi State 10

Texas A&M, Ole Miss PPD

What does all of that mean for Georgia? Here is all of what DawgNation needs to know:

Next Game’s Opponent:

Vanderbilt (0-9)

How they fared: The Commodores scored a point for the first time in three weeks, but the Vanderbilt defense allowed at least 38 points for the fourth straight contest in a 42-17 loss.

What Vanderbilt did well: Quarterback Ken Seals was able to hit three different receives for 20-plus yard plays. He also found two other pass catchers for receptions of at least 16 yards.

What Vanderbilt did not do well: Still, Seals averaged only 6.1 yards per pass, and Vanderbilt accumulated under 2.0 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Tennessee racked up 540 yards and 24 first downs.

The big stat lines: Amir Abdur-Rahman hauled in a 46-yard catch on his way to three receptions for 69 yards to lead Vanderbilt in receiving.

DawgNation Outlook: It’s never a good idea to take an SEC opponent for granted. Just ask Florida. But the Bulldogs should easily dispose of the winless Commodores next week in the regular-season finale.

Previous Schedule:

Arkansas (Week 1 win): The Razorbacks tied the Crimson Tide with a field goal midway through the first quarter, but it was all downhill from there. Arkansas saw Alabama outgain them, 443-188, in a 49-point victory.

Auburn (Week 2 win): Running back Tank Bigsby rushed for 192 yards to lead the Tigers to a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Bigsby accumulated nearly 56 percent of Auburn’s offensive yards in the win.

Tennessee (Week 3 win): Quarterback Harrison Bailey averaged 11.5 yards per pass with two touchdowns while the Volunteers ground attacked rushed for 212 yards, all of which led to a season-high 42 points in a victory over Vanderbilt.

Alabama (Week 4 loss): After a sluggish start, the Crimson Tide scored 49 unanswered points to rout the Razorbacks, 52-3. DeVonta Smith provided a spark late in the first quarter with an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Kentucky (Week 6 win): Bye Week

Florida (Week 7 loss): Oh, boy. Where to begin. Despite 609 yards, the Gators recorded only 34 points because of multiple mistakes, including three giveaways, a turnover on downs at the LSU 1-yard line and six penalties. The most crucial foul came after a third-down defensive stop with under two minutes to play in a tied game. The penalty led to the game-winning LSU field goal.

Mississippi State (Week 9 win): Mike Leach’s offense looks nothing like it did when Mississippi State upset LSU to begin the season. Mississippi State mustered just 240 yards while committing two giveaways and going 4-for-16 on third down in a 14-point loss to Auburn.

South Carolina (Week 10 win): Bye Week.

The Rest of the SEC:

TEXAS A&M: Bye Week due to COVID-19.

LSU: Behind three touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Max Johnson and a pick-six, the Tigers upset the Gators in the Swamp despite losing the yardage battle, 609-418. LSU kicker Cade York made a game-winning 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining.

OLE MISS: Bye Week due to COVID-19.