Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
AJC Hyosub Shun
Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost their second game of the season on Saturday.

Georgia football SEC Week 12 roundup: What DawgNation needs to know

Dave Holcomb

It’s always a great day for Georgia when the Bulldogs win and the Gators lose.

For the second time this season, that happened on the same day Saturday. The No. 9 Bulldogs took care of business early against the No. 25 Missouri Tigers while the No. 6 Gators suffered an upset defeat to unranked LSU in the evening TV window.

Plenty more happened around the SEC on Saturday. Consider this your weekly need-to-know on all things SEC. Just served up for the appetite of the discriminating Georgia reader.

This Week’s Scores

No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17
LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34
Auburn 24, Mississippi State 10
Texas A&M, Ole Miss PPD

What does all of that mean for Georgia? Here is all of what DawgNation needs to know:

Next Game’s Opponent:
Vanderbilt (0-9) 

How they fared: The Commodores scored a point for the first time in three weeks, but the Vanderbilt defense allowed at least 38 points for the fourth straight contest in a 42-17 loss.

What Vanderbilt did well: Quarterback Ken Seals was able to hit three different receives for 20-plus yard plays. He also found two other pass catchers for receptions of at least 16 yards.

What Vanderbilt did not do well: Still, Seals averaged only 6.1 yards per pass, and Vanderbilt accumulated under 2.0 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Tennessee racked up 540 yards and 24 first downs.

The big stat lines: Amir Abdur-Rahman hauled in a 46-yard catch on his way to three receptions for 69 yards to lead Vanderbilt in receiving.

DawgNation Outlook: It’s never a good idea to take an SEC opponent for granted. Just ask Florida. But the Bulldogs should easily dispose of the winless Commodores next week in the regular-season finale.

Previous Schedule:

Arkansas (Week 1 win): The Razorbacks tied the Crimson Tide with a field goal midway through the first quarter, but it was all downhill from there. Arkansas saw Alabama outgain them, 443-188, in a 49-point victory.

Auburn (Week 2 win): Running back Tank Bigsby rushed for 192 yards to lead the Tigers to a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Bigsby accumulated nearly 56 percent of Auburn’s offensive yards in the win.

Tennessee (Week 3 win): Quarterback Harrison Bailey averaged 11.5 yards per pass with two touchdowns while the Volunteers ground attacked rushed for 212 yards, all of which led to a season-high 42 points in a victory over Vanderbilt.

Alabama (Week 4 loss): After a sluggish start, the Crimson Tide scored 49 unanswered points to rout the Razorbacks, 52-3. DeVonta Smith provided a spark late in the first quarter with an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Kentucky (Week 6 win): Bye Week

Florida (Week 7 loss): Oh, boy. Where to begin. Despite 609 yards, the Gators recorded only 34 points because of multiple mistakes, including three giveaways, a turnover on downs at the LSU 1-yard line and six penalties. The most crucial foul came after a third-down defensive stop with under two minutes to play in a tied game. The penalty led to the game-winning LSU field goal.

Mississippi State (Week 9 win): Mike Leach’s offense looks nothing like it did when Mississippi State upset LSU to begin the season. Mississippi State mustered just 240 yards while committing two giveaways and going 4-for-16 on third down in a 14-point loss to Auburn.

South Carolina (Week 10 win): Bye Week.

The Rest of the SEC:

TEXAS A&M: Bye Week due to COVID-19.

LSU: Behind three touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Max Johnson and a pick-six, the Tigers upset the Gators in the Swamp despite losing the yardage battle, 609-418. LSU kicker Cade York made a game-winning 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining.

OLE MISS: Bye Week due to COVID-19.

NEXT Georgia football report card: ‘Proud’ Kirby Smart credits practice juice and energy
We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by

Recent

view all

Popular

view all