Georgia football senior DB Prather Hudson transferring to Illinois

ATHENS — Georgia defensive back and special teams ace Prather Hudson is moving on up — North, that is — to Illinois, via the transfer route per his Instagram account.

Hudson, who was moved to defensive back last season yet still managed to get a carry as a tailback against South Carolina, said it will be a difficult goodbye.

Hudson began his career as a preferred walk-on, but he was able to earn a scholarship after two years.

From Hudson’s Instagram Post on Tuesday night:

“If there is one thing I have learned during my time at UGA is to be BOLD. Walk-on to one of the top schools in the country. Bet on yourself. Earn a spot to play. Shoot your shot (@lauramrutledge ). No goal is too big. No dream is unattainable. It is hard to summarize my emotions about my time at UGA, but I can say that Georgia has my loyalty forever. I tried to give Georgia everything I had. Every kickoff, every practice rep, and every drill in the Georgia summer heat. It is by far the hardest of goodbyes. It was the greatest honor to represent Georgia in the red and black every Saturday these past five years. Coach Smart, has been a father figure to me and I will never forget his impact on not just me but my teammates. It is time to be bold again. I am continuing college football for one more year at the University of Illinois. Once a dawg always a dawg. 24 OUT!”

Hudson’s reference to ESPN star Laura Rutledge came after he was knocked out of bounds and into Rutledge, who was still working as a sideline reporter at the time.

Hudson tweeted an apology to Rutledge, and proceeded to ask her out on a date.

A hilarious thread of Tweets ensued.

But Hudson was more than just a fun personality and team-first player — he was also known for his toughness at UGA.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder from Brookstone High School in Columbus, Ga., was one of the three winners of the Frank Sinkwich Award during his time with the Bulldogs. It’s an award that goes to the toughest player on the team at the post-season awards gala.

Hudson will join fellow Georgia teammate Luke Ford with the Fighting Illini, which is now coached by Bret Bielema.

Hudson is the ninth scholarship defensive back to leave the Bulldogs team since the end of the 2019 season, and the fourth to transfer.