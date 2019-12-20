What social media is saying about Georgia football 2020 signing class
The Georgia Bulldogs signed 17 players on Wednesday, highlighted by the additions of Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith to the class. Those two 4-star wide receivers are part of the reason why the Georgia class was able to jump from No. 6 at the beginning of the day to No. 4 at the end of the day.
Burton is rated as the No. 52 player in the country, while Smith comes in at No. 72 according to the 247Sports’ composite rankings. And given the issues with wide receiver this year, those two, along with Marcus Rosemy and Justin Robinson, are expected to provide a big boost to the room.
Georgia did have two commitments who did not sign, as Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran will be waiting until February to make their final decisions. With only 19 commits and signees the Bulldogs have plenty of room to add to an already talented 2020 recruiting class.
