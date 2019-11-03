Georgia football players, fans go wild on social media after beating Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., —The No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs picked up a 24-17 over the No. 6 Florida Gators. The win gives Georgia an inside track at winning the SEC East and getting to Atlanta. It was a huge win for the program, given the number of questions surrounding the team entering the game.

Almost immediately after the win, you could tell this result meant a good bit to Kirby Smart. He celebrated with a number of players and took a victory lap around the stadium.