UAB
7
Final
56
(2) Georgia
  • Austin Peay
    17
    Final
    (20) Ole Miss
    54
    Missouri
    28
    Final
    Kentucky
    35
    McNeese State
    7
    Final
    LSU
    34
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Colorado State
    21
  • South Carolina
    20
    Final
    East Carolina
    17
    Pittsburgh
    41
    Final
    Tennessee
    34
    Alabama State
    0
    Final
    (25) Auburn
    62
    (13) Florida
    42
    Final
    South Florida
    20
  • (5) Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Colorado
    7
    Mercer
    14
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    48
    (15) Texas
    21
    Final
    Arkansas
    40
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Mississippi State
    24
What social media is saying about the Georgia football quarterback decision

091121 Athens: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (right) prepares to get the start against UAB for injured quarterback JT Daniels (left) in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Based on the pre-game chatter, a lot of people were not happy with Kirby Smart’s decision to start Stetson Bennett.

“We just have a lot of young players we’re trying to grow up, and we thought it would give us a calming effect to have him in with his experience and his ability to play in games, and he played really well,” Smart said of his decision.

As for the future of the Georgia quarterback position, Smart didn’t want to dabble in any what-ifs. JT Daniels did dress out and Smart added that Daniels felt better as the week went on.

“It’s evaluated day-to-day, and that’s what percentage of health is JT at, how does Carson practice, and how does Stetson deal with success,” Smart said Saturday night. “It will be evaluated day-to-day, I don’t have any hypotheticals.”

Smart also downplayed the notion that he meddles in the Georgia quarterback room, leaving much of that up to offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“I don’t spend a lot of time in there (the Georgia quarterback room), believe it or not,” Smart said. “Coach Monken does a tremendous job with the offense and those quarterbacks. We had a discussion and decided which direction we were headed.”

Georgia’s next two opponents don’t figure to put up much of a challenge, as the Bulldogs will take on South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Both of those games figure to be get-right games for the Bulldogs entering an October that sees Georgia take on Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextLet’s give proper credit for a really Smart coaching decision
