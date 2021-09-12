What social media is saying about the Georgia football quarterback decision

“We just have a lot of young players we’re trying to grow up, and we thought it would give us a calming effect to have him in with his experience and his ability to play in games, and he played really well,” Smart said of his decision.

Based on the pre-game chatter, a lot of people were not happy with Kirby Smart’s decision to start Stetson Bennett.

As for the future of the Georgia quarterback position, Smart didn’t want to dabble in any what-ifs. JT Daniels did dress out and Smart added that Daniels felt better as the week went on.

“It’s evaluated day-to-day, and that’s what percentage of health is JT at, how does Carson practice, and how does Stetson deal with success,” Smart said Saturday night. “It will be evaluated day-to-day, I don’t have any hypotheticals.”

Smart also downplayed the notion that he meddles in the Georgia quarterback room, leaving much of that up to offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“I don’t spend a lot of time in there (the Georgia quarterback room), believe it or not,” Smart said. “Coach Monken does a tremendous job with the offense and those quarterbacks. We had a discussion and decided which direction we were headed.”

Georgia’s next two opponents don’t figure to put up much of a challenge, as the Bulldogs will take on South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Both of those games figure to be get-right games for the Bulldogs entering an October that sees Georgia take on Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation