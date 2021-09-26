(2) Georgia
62
Final
0
Vanderbilt
  • Tennessee
    14
    Final
    (11) Florida
    38
    Kentucky
    16
    Final
    South Carolina
    10
    Southern Miss
    14
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    63
  • LSU
    28
    Final
    Mississippi State
    25
    Missouri
    34
    Final
    Boston College
    41
    (7) Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    (16) Arkansas
    20
    Georgia State
    24
    Final
    (23) Auburn
    34
Social media reacts to dominant Georgia win amid wild college football weekend

Georgia players leave the field after a win over Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 62-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Posted

It was a bloodbath from the start. Georgia raced out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter against Vanderbilt. JT Daniels didn’t play after the opening 15 minutes, as his work was clearly done with the commanding lead.

The only drama on Saturday came with whether or not Vanderbilt would finish with more yards than points scored for the Bulldogs. A late completion gave the Commodores 77 yards, just enough to squeak past the 62 points that Georgia scored.

“I give our guys credit because they came out ready to play and ready to play hard, but Vanderbilt helped us too. The turnovers certainly got it going our way a lot faster than it would have been.”

Georgia is now 4-0 on the season and continues to look like one of the clear best teams in the country. In part, Georgia’s schedule has not been daunting, especially as Clemson continues to struggle. The Tigers lost their second game of the season, falling to NC State.

Oklahoma also struggled once again, needing a late field goal to beat West Virginia 16-13.

The social media darling of the week was Arkansas, as the Razorbacks once again beat a ranked team from Texas. Sam Pittman’s team got out to an early lead over Texas A&M and cruised to a 20-10 over the No. 7 ranked Aggies.

Arkansas of course visits Georgia this coming Saturday in what should be one of the top games of the week. Arkansas has the potential to rise into the top-10 of both polls.

Smart immediately shifted his attention to the game against Arkansas during his postgame conference. The Georgia head coach wanted to make it clear that fans need to show up early for the 12 p.m. ET game against the Razorbacks.

“I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now,” Smart said. “We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia. Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have.”

