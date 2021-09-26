Social media reacts to dominant Georgia win amid wild college football weekend

The only drama on Saturday came with whether or not Vanderbilt would finish with more yards than points scored for the Bulldogs. A late completion gave the Commodores 77 yards, just enough to squeak past the 62 points that Georgia scored.

It was a bloodbath from the start. Georgia raced out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter against Vanderbilt. JT Daniels didn’t play after the opening 15 minutes, as his work was clearly done with the commanding lead.

“I give our guys credit because they came out ready to play and ready to play hard, but Vanderbilt helped us too. The turnovers certainly got it going our way a lot faster than it would have been.”

Georgia is now 4-0 on the season and continues to look like one of the clear best teams in the country. In part, Georgia’s schedule has not been daunting, especially as Clemson continues to struggle. The Tigers lost their second game of the season, falling to NC State.

Oklahoma also struggled once again, needing a late field goal to beat West Virginia 16-13.

The social media darling of the week was Arkansas, as the Razorbacks once again beat a ranked team from Texas. Sam Pittman’s team got out to an early lead over Texas A&M and cruised to a 20-10 over the No. 7 ranked Aggies.

Arkansas of course visits Georgia this coming Saturday in what should be one of the top games of the week. Arkansas has the potential to rise into the top-10 of both polls.

Smart immediately shifted his attention to the game against Arkansas during his postgame conference. The Georgia head coach wanted to make it clear that fans need to show up early for the 12 p.m. ET game against the Razorbacks.