ATHENS — A game time and TV network has been announced for Georgia’s final SEC game of the season against South Carolina.

The Nov. 21 game between the two SEC rivals will start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The game will be played in Columbia, South Carolina.

This will be the third night road game Georgia has played this year. The Bulldogs, to this point, have not had a home night game. Georgia is 2-0 in those previous spots.

Georgia is coming off a 42-7 win over Ole Miss, with Kirby Smart picking up his first-ever win in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“It was good to get that out of the way,” Smart said. “Because there’s been some whoopings in here, man. We got 0-2, 0-3, I don’t know what it is. But it’s good to get that one. And there’s a little bit of us that wanted that for the CJ Allen’s and the Cash (Jones)’s of the world. We had to walk off that field that night. And I don’t think revenge is a big factor in the game ever. Revenge lasts about five minutes, but it makes me proud for those guys.”

The Bulldogs have had much better success at Williams-Brice Stadium under Smart. Georgia is 4-0 at South Carolina since Smart became the program’s head coach.

Smart is also 3-0 against Shane Beamer, a former Georgia assistant who is in his sixth season as South Carolina’s head coach.

The Gamecocks are playing well as they’ve won four straight after beating Texas A&M this past weekend. South Carolina is 6-3 on the season, but the Gamecocks are still very much in the College Football Playoff picture.

Georgia and South Carolina last faced off during the 2023 season, with Georgia winning 24-14 in Athens.

Georgia faces Missouri at home this week while South Carolina travels to Arkansas.

The Bulldogs’ game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV Network for Week 12 game

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Date: Nov. 21

Location: Columbia, South Carolina